Safai Mitras are the cornerstone of a clean and beautiful city: CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised sanitation workers as the foundation of a clean city, highlighting their role in Gorakhpur's transformation into a cleaner, more attractive city. Speaking at the Safai Mitra Suraksha Sammelan, he urged other state bodies to follow Gorakhpur’s example of honoring sanitation workers on Diwali.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, stated that Safai Mitras (sanitation workers) are the cornerstone of a clean and beautiful city. He added that Gorakhpur has become a clean and attractive city, and much of the credit goes to these dedicated workers who are the carriers of cleanliness. The Chief Minister was addressing the Safai Mitra Suraksha Sammelan and Samman Samaroh organized by the Municipal Corporation at Ambedkar Park in Rapti Nagar. He said, “The work that Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation is doing to honor Safai Mitras on the occasion of Diwali should also be inspired by other bodies of the state.”

At the ceremony, CM Yogi honored Safai Mitras (sanitation workers) by presenting them with certificates and gifts of sweets.

Extending his Deepotsav greetings to everyone, he expressed his joy in recognizing these workers, who have played a key role in transforming Gorakhpur into a clean and beautiful city, especially for Diwali.

He acknowledged that Gorakhpur’s current cleanliness and beauty are largely due to their efforts.

The Chief Minister recalled that the city was once plagued by widespread garbage, waterlogging, and related health issues that affected both children and the elderly.

"This uncleanliness had previously impacted the city's image. Today, thanks to the elimination of waste and waterlogging, Gorakhpur enjoys a clean environment, reduced disease, and well-maintained, wide roads. Visitors are now impressed by the city’s cleanliness and development", he remarked.

The Chief Minister stated that sanitation workers did not receive the compassion and respect they deserved in the past, but the situation has now changed. He expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for this transformation.

"PM Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2014, which inspired the nation to prioritize cleanliness. This initiative promoted both personal and public hygiene and aimed to eliminate open defecation by constructing over 10 crore personal toilets. Public toilets were also built in villages and other areas", he stated.

“As a result, women's dignity has been protected, and all sections of society benefit from a cleaner environment. The Swachh Bharat Mission has become a milestone in changing attitudes toward cleanliness in daily life. Dirt, whether physical or in any other form, should not be tolerated in our environment,” he added.

The CM highlighted that Gorakhpur is now recognized for its development, cleanliness, and beauty. He noted that until a few years ago, the city often faced flooding during rains, but now, even after heavy rainfall, there is no waterlogging. This improvement reflects Gorakhpur's growth.

He remarked further that once the Godhdhoiya Nala project is completed, waterlogging in the northern area of the city will be eliminated. Previously, Gorakhpur was described as an "island" during the rains, but it has now transformed into the new Gorakhpur, representing a new Uttar Pradesh and a new India.

The Chief Minister emphasized that festivals are truly enjoyable when celebrated collectively rather than individually. He urged everyone to connect with those at the bottom of society and share joy during Diwali.

He encouraged people to adopt one or two underprivileged families and ensure they have lamps, sweets, and sparklers in their homes. "By doing so, we can establish Uttar Pradesh as a strong symbol of equality, harmony, and national unity", he asserted.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister released the booklet titled "Swachhata Hi Seva" by the Municipal Corporation. He also presented the certificate awarded to Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation for being the first ISO-certified Municipal Corporation in the state for quality waste management to the Mayor. MP Ravi Kishan Shukla and Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava also addressed the attendees.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including MLAs Vipin Singh and Pradeep Shukla, Vice President of the State Women Commission Charu Chaudhary, former Mayor Sitaram Jaiswal, Anju Chaudhary, Deputy Chairman of Municipal Corporation Executive Dharmdev Chauhan, Rapti Nagar Councilor Poonam Singh, Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Singh Sogarwal, as well as numerous councilors, Municipal Corporation officers, employees, sanitation workers, and local citizens.

