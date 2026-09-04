SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal alleges a Sikh youth was brutally tortured by AAP for protesting Punjab's drug menace. He claims the youth was stripped, beaten, and electrocuted, urging the National Human Rights Commission to intervene immediately.

SAD Alleges Brutal Torture of Sikh Youth

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday alleged that a Sikh youth was subjected to torture and humiliation for speaking out against the drug menace in Punjab and urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to intervene in the matter.

In a post on X, Badal alleged that the youth had earlier protested from atop a roof in Shero village in Sunam while a public relations event of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was underway. "This is what AAP Punjab did to a Punjabi Sikh boy who dared to speak the truth about the drug menace in Punjab," the SAD chief said.

Badal alleged that the youth was stripped, beaten, and electrocuted, and that his turban and beard were manhandled. He further alleged that the youth's thighs were cut with blades and salt was rubbed into his wounds. He also alleged that the youth was beaten for over an hour with wet footwear and later paraded naked, while his mother and sisters were abused in full public view.

Calling the alleged incident "unacceptable," Badal said, "I condemn this action with all my might and immediately urge the National Human Rights Commission to intervene!!" "Punjab cannot, and will not be silenced like this!" he added, while urging the national media to highlight what he described as "terrorism by Aam Aadmi Party."

Wider Political Turmoil in Punjab

The development comes amid Punjab witnessing intense political turmoil following allegations that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, his wife Dr. Gurpreet Kaur, and AAP leadership are running an extortion syndicate through intermediaries. Opposition parties, including the BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal, allege that bribes up to 5 crore INR were demanded to quash rape cases. The National Human Rights Commission has sought an inquiry report, while AAP vehemently rejects the claims as baseless. (ANI)