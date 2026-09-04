The results for the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday weekly draw on September 4, 2026, have been announced. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with several other cash prizes in multiple categories.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday weekly lottery results for September 4, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country eagerly awaited the winning numbers, as the weekly draw offered a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

According to the officially released results, ticket number 34C 91293 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

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Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 34C 91293

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 91293 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 06002, 25950, 29970, 30998, 37622, 43083, 43973, 56168, 61773, 86128

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0444, 1483, 3338, 3769, 6595, 7245, 7999, 8278, 8459, 8931

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0541, 0561, 4368, 5920, 6353, 6500, 7877, 8053, 9290, 9463

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0015, 0091, 0716, 0759, 0776, 0861, 0870, 1129, 1203, 1510, 1613, 1645, 1697, 1757, 1924, 1984, 2001, 2267, 2421, 2502, 2587, 2614, 2663, 2764, 2893, 3095, 3153, 3216, 3237, 3477, 3480, 3504, 3589, 3640, 3857, 4013, 4348, 4382, 4534, 4586, 4591, 4594, 4698, 4700, 4914, 4920, 5213, 5249, 5325, 5456, 5575, 5596, 5628, 5752, 5772, 5781, 6010, 6138, 6228, 6247, 6395, 6400, 6424, 6472, 6525, 6526, 6538, 6846, 6899, 6951, 6977, 6995, 7073, 7151, 7169, 7292, 7358, 7647, 8092, 8179, 8374, 8418, 8430, 8435, 8538, 8692, 8748, 8796, 8932, 9051, 9064, 9120, 9267, 9414, 9698, 9821, 9829, 9844, 9936, 9973

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Friday Weekly Lottery sheet dated September 4, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws remain popular among participants due to their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Wednesday Result Today 1 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here