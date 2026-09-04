Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd) has been appointed the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The IAF veteran said he is currently learning the system and will move forward with the guidance and cooperation of the Trust.

New CEO Outlines Initial Approach

Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (Retd), the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on Friday said he is currently trying to understand the entire system and will move forward with the guidance and cooperation of the Trust. He said that once he understands the system, he will take orders and guidance from the Trust and work with his team to take things forward. Speaking to the reporters, Mishra said, "Right now I am trying to learn about the entire system myself. Once I understand everything, I will take orders and guidance from the Trust. With the cooperation of our team, we will move forward. As soon as any plan or strategy is made, we will bring it before you."

Mishra, who headed the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor, was appointed as the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Trust's trustees in Ayodhya, which also discussed filling vacant trustee posts, approval of the 2025-26 annual accounts, progress of the SIT probe into alleged financial irregularities and developments before the Supreme Court. Mishra was appointed on the recommendation of the committee constituted to select the CEO. He has 39 years of experience in various branches of the Indian Air Force and has extensive leadership experience. He has also been awarded the Uttam Yuddh Seva Medal.

Rigorous Selection Process

The search committee appointed to select the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir submitted its final report on Tuesday, following a rigorous screening process that saw over 5,000 applicants vying for the prestigious post. The report was submitted during a high-level meeting attended by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust members, including Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Mahant Dinendra Das, Acting General Secretary Krishna Mohan, and Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi.

The three-member search committee comprised Lieutenant General Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi (retd), former Scientist Suresh Haware and former Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli. (ANI)