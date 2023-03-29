Sabarimala bus accident: HC intervenes, seeks detailed report from Motor Vehicles Department

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has intervened in the accident case in which the bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims fell into a cliff in Ilavunkal, near Nilakkal, Pathanamthitta, on Tuesday. The High Court Devaswom bench asked the enforcement officer of the Motor Vehicles Department to submit a report on the details of the accident. The court will consider the matter tomorrow.

A bus with 62 pilgrims, including children, from Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai district lost control and plunged into a gorge last day. The accident happened around 1.30 pm when they returned after darshan at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

The injured pilgrims were shifted to various hospitals in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam. The driver, who sustained severe injuries, was taken to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Eighteen people were hospitalized in Nilakkal.

According to the Kerala Police and Motor Vehicles Department, there is a suspicion that overspeeding led to the accident. After the preliminary investigation, it was found that the vehicle worked fine, and the permits and insurance were valid. It is suspected that the vehicle lost control due to overspeeding in the turn.

Minister P Prasad directed the team of experts from Konni Medical College to reach Pathanamthitta General Hospital to ensure treatment for those injured in the accident.

Also Read: Mumbai-Pune Expressway toll to be hiked by 18% from April 1; Check how much you will have to pay

Also Read: Agniveers would need to first walk 'Agnipath' of 4-year celibacy to aim for regular Army job

Also Read: 25-year-old man live-streams suicide attempt on Facebook, saved by Delhi Police