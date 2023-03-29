Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sabarimala bus accident: HC intervenes, seeks detailed report from Motor Vehicles Department

    The High Court Devaswom bench asked the Motor Vehicles Department enforcement officer to submit a report on the accident.

    Sabarimala bus accident HC intervenes seeks detailed report from Motor Vehicles Department
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

    Kochi: The Kerala High Court has intervened in the accident case in which the bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims fell into a cliff in Ilavunkal, near Nilakkal, Pathanamthitta, on Tuesday. The High Court Devaswom bench asked the enforcement officer of the Motor Vehicles Department to submit a report on the details of the accident. The court will consider the matter tomorrow.

    A bus with 62 pilgrims, including children, from Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai district lost control and plunged into a gorge last day. The accident happened around 1.30 pm when they returned after darshan at Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

    The injured pilgrims were shifted to various hospitals in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam. The driver, who sustained severe injuries, was taken to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Eighteen people were hospitalized in Nilakkal.

    According to the Kerala Police and Motor Vehicles Department, there is a suspicion that overspeeding led to the accident. After the preliminary investigation, it was found that the vehicle worked fine, and the permits and insurance were valid. It is suspected that the vehicle lost control due to overspeeding in the turn.

    Minister P Prasad directed the team of experts from Konni Medical College to reach Pathanamthitta General Hospital to ensure treatment for those injured in the accident.

    Also Read: Mumbai-Pune Expressway toll to be hiked by 18% from April 1; Check how much you will have to pay 

    Also Read: Agniveers would need to first walk 'Agnipath' of 4-year celibacy to aim for regular Army job

    Also Read: 25-year-old man live-streams suicide attempt on Facebook, saved by Delhi Police

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: Persons with disabilities, people over 80 years of age can vote from home AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Persons with disabilities, people over 80 years of age can vote from home

    Atiq Ahmed can do anything even from jail': Umesh Pal's mother AJR

    'Atiq Ahmed will do anything even from jail': Umesh Pal's mother

    Mumbai Pune Expressway toll to be hiked by 18 per cent from April 1 Check how much you will have to pay gcw

    Mumbai-Pune Expressway toll to be hiked by 18% from April 1; Check how much you will have to pay

    Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal disqualification removed gcw

    BREAKING: Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal's disqualification removed

    Amritpal Singh manhunt Punjab Police launch search operation suspects abandon car following car chase gcw

    Amritpal Singh manhunt: Punjab Police launch search operation, suspects abandon car following chase

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023: Persons with disabilities, people over 80 years of age can vote from home AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Persons with disabilities, people over 80 years of age can vote from home

    Atiq Ahmed can do anything even from jail': Umesh Pal's mother AJR

    'Atiq Ahmed will do anything even from jail': Umesh Pal's mother

    UPI merchant transactions over Rs 2,000 to be charged at 1 1 per cent from April 1 gcw

    UPI merchant transactions over Rs 2,000 to be charged at 1.1 per cent from April 1?

    IPL 2023: KKR coach Pandit hopes injured Shreyas Iyer returns 'very soon' snt

    IPL 2023: KKR coach Pandit hopes injured Shreyas Iyer returns 'very soon'

    Cricket coach in Uttarakhand booked for using objectionable language with women cricketers-ayh

    Cricket coach in Uttarakhand booked for using 'objectionable' language with women cricketers

    Recent Videos

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon