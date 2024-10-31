PM Modi joins soldiers in singing 'Vande Mataram' during Diwali celebration in Gujarat's Kutch (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a festive Diwali celebration on Thursday by visiting the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), Army, Navy, and Air Force near the Indo-Pak border in Kutch district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a festive Diwali celebration on Thursday by visiting the personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF), Army, Navy, and Air Force near the Indo-Pak border in Kutch district. The visit, which took place at Lakki Nala in the Sir Creek area, came after Modi landed at Koteshwar from Ekta Nagar.

In a display of camaraderie and national pride, the Prime Minister was seen in a BSF uniform as he offered sweets to the soldiers aboard a patrol vessel. This heartfelt gesture was part of a broader effort to recognize the sacrifices and dedication of the armed forces, especially during festive times when they are away from their families.

A highlight of the celebration was when PM Modi joined the jawans in singing the patriotic song 'Vande Mataram,' reinforcing the spirit of unity and patriotism among the troops.

Earlier in the day, Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, coinciding with National Unity Day, which celebrates the birth anniversary of India’s first Home Minister.

Addressing the soldiers during his visit, Modi emphasized India’s unwavering commitment to its territorial integrity.

“Today, Bharat cannot compromise on even an inch of its borders. That's why our policies are aligned with the resolve of our armed forces,” PM Modi said in Kutch.

“We trust the determination of our soldiers, not the words of our enemies,” he added.

People of India feel their country is safe because of you (soldiers), PM Modi further said.

“When the world sees you, it sees India's strength, but when the enemies see you, they see the end of their sinister plans,” PM Modi told the soldiers.

