    25-year-old man live-streams suicide attempt on Facebook, saved by Delhi Police

    Earlier, on October 21, 2021, a 43-year-old man also live-streamed his suicide attempt on Facebook. Police had received an urgent e-mail from Facebook that a person posted a live video of a suicide attempt at 1:30 pm.

    First Published Mar 28, 2023, 8:41 PM IST

    Officials on Tuesday (March 28) said that a 25-year-old man who live-streamed his suicide attempt on Facebook was saved by the swift intervention of the police in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area.

    On Monday night, the police received the information regarding the incident at 9:06 pm and a team reached the house of the victim at 9:09 pm. The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operation (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police informed Nand Nagri police station SHO that the social networking platform had given information regarding the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

    They also provide two contact numbers associated with the Facebook ID, Tirkey said. The SHO, along with the staff, swung into action and rushed to the spot.

    On the way, he also mobilised an emergency response vehicle, beat staff and PCR to the given address so that the person could be rescued, police said. After reaching the house, the 25-year-old man was found lying on a bed in a drowsy state.

    His parents revealed that he was depressed since March 8 and was getting treatment for it, they said. IFSO, Dwarka had also provided a photo and video where the man was seen holding tablets and "Bye. Forever bass. Aaj ke bad. Kabhi. Ye. Akh. Na. Khule. (Goodbye forever. After today, these eyes will not open)" was also written, they said.

    The person revealed that he had consumed about 30 to 40 tablets of Methylcobalamin, Tripag 25 and Ryfxacare-400, empty wrappers of which were found in the dustbin, police said. He was rushed to GTB hospital and was later discharged after the treatment, they said.

    Earlier, on October 21, 2021, a 43-year-old man also live-streamed his suicide attempt on Facebook. Police had received an urgent e-mail from Facebook that a person posted a live video of a suicide attempt at 1:30 pm.

    They first managed to get the number, which was linked to the account and traced the person in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden. The victim had consumed about 50 bottles of syrup used in thyroid treatment. It was found that his wife left him around three years ago and that he lost his job last year. He was facing many health problems also and was depressed.

