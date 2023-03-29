Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai-Pune Expressway toll to be hiked by 18% from April 1; Check how much you will have to pay

    On the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation has increased the toll price. The increase will take effect on April 1, 2023. Check out the new rates here.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

    In Maharashtra, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway charges will rise by 18% beginning on April 1, 2023, according to officials of the State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on Tuesday. The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is regarded as the nation's first access-controlled highway.

    A senior MSRDC official said that though the toll increases by six per cent annually, it is implemented cumulatively at 18 per cent after every three years, as laid down in a government notification of August 9, 2004. 

    The new toll will be Rs 320 for four-wheelers like cars and jeeps instead of the current Rs 270, and Rs 495 for vehicles like mini-bus and tempos instead of the current Rs 420. The two-axle vehicle toll will rise from the present Rs 585 to Rs 685. For buses, it will increase to Rs 940 from Rs 797.

    Multi-axle trucks and industrial vehicles will be required to pay Rs 2,165 instead of the present Rs 1,835, and three-axle trucks will be charged Rs 1,630 instead of Rs 1,380.

    According to authorities, there won't be a change after three years in 2026, so the toll will stay the same until 2030. The six-lane Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which is 95 km long, went into full service in 2002. 

    There are five toll booths where the toll is taken, the two major ones being in Khalapur and Talegaon. Every day, about 1.5 lakh cars use the motorway.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
