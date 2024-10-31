51-year-old Brazilian woman leaves husband, travels to India to marry 30-year-old Gujarat man

During her visit to Kutch last year, Rosie Naid Shikera, a Brazilian native, met Pawan Goyal. Their chance meeting grew into a strong friendship, and despite the 21-year age difference, the relationship blossomed into romance.

In a heartwarming love story crossing borders, a 51 years old Brazilian woman who has travelled thousands of kilometres to meet her 30-yeaar-old security guard boyfriend from Bhind, Chhattisgarh. This unique love story defies age, cultural expectations, and language barriers, showcasing the power of connection across continents.

During her visit to Kutch last year, Rosie Naid Shikera, a Brazilian native, met Pawan Goyal. Their chance meeting grew into a strong friendship, and despite the 21-year age difference, the relationship blossomed into romance. With language as a potential obstacle, the couple relied on social media to keep in touch, building a bond that seemed immune to distance or linguistic differences.

Meanwhile, Rosie has decided to leave her family, including her husband and 32-year-old son in Brazil. Determined to start a life with Pawan, she left her established life behind and flew to India, where she now lives with Pawan and his family in Delhi. Together, the couple has announced their plans to marry, even sharing their wedding invitation with the local District Collector.

Rosie has expressed her desire to make India her permanent home, fully embracing her new life and love.

