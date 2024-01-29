RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav reaches ED office for questioning in land-for-jobs case

A team of Enforcement Directorate officials, arriving from Delhi, initiated the inquiry late on Sunday evening. The fresh summons, issued on January 19 to Lalu Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav, was delivered in person at the residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday (January 29) reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Patna regarding the land-for-jobs case. Amidst the interrogation, a massive number of RJD supporters gathered outside the central agency's office, expressing their protest against the central government.

A team of Enforcement Directorate officials, arriving from Delhi, initiated the inquiry late on Sunday evening. The fresh summons, issued on January 19 to Lalu Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav, was delivered in person at the residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna. The summons mandated their appearance before the agency on January 29 and 30.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi gives THIS tip for teachers on nurturing student confidence (WATCH)

In a related development, a Delhi court summoned Rabri Devi, daughter Hema Yadav, and others to appear on February 9 in connection with the same land-for-jobs case. The ongoing legal proceedings have intensified scrutiny on the RJD leadership, raising political tensions in the state.

The RJD leadership criticized the ED, denouncing it as a tool wielded by the central government against the party. RJD MP Manoj Jha dismissed the ED summon, asserting that it was, in fact, a summons from the BJP. He accused the government of orchestrating a prolonged campaign until 2024, and urged not to label it as an ED summon. Jha questioned the need for fear in response to such actions.

In a counter move, Samrat Choudhary, recently sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, alleged corruption on the part of the former Chief Minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav. Choudhary stated, "The people of the country know that these (Lalu Yadav) are corrupt people."

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi inspires students to navigate pressure effectively (WATCH)

Accusing them of treating corruption as a valuable asset, he called on Tejashwi Yadav to enlighten the youth of Bihar about the alleged system that enables one to amass wealth rapidly, insinuating impropriety on their part.