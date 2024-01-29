Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi gives THIS tip for teachers on nurturing student confidence (WATCH)

    To ease exam pressure, PM Modi stressed the significance of teachers connecting with students beyond the syllabus, fostering a positive bond from the beginning. This approach builds students' confidence and enables them to rectify even minor mistakes.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (January 29) addressed teachers and students during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024, providing simple tips to educators on supporting students during examinations. In response to a teacher's question on alleviating study pressure and motivating students, PM Modi emphasized the importance of establishing a healthy relationship with students.

    He highlighted that a teacher's role is not merely a job but a commitment to enrich and evolve students' lives.

    To ease exam pressure, PM Modi stressed the significance of teachers connecting with students beyond the syllabus, fostering a positive bond from the beginning. This approach builds students' confidence and enables them to rectify even minor mistakes. The teacher-student bond was deemed paramount, emphasizing the teacher's duty to uplift students' lives.

    The 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha unfolded at Bharat Madapam, ITPO, New Delhi, drawing a vast audience, including 205 lakh students, 14 lakh teachers, and 5.6 lakh parents. The event's significance and reach were underscored by the MyGov portal.

    Approximately 4,000 students had the privilege of engaging directly with PM Modi during the program. Registrations for PPC 2024 were open from December 11, 2023, to January 12, 2024, demonstrating thorough preparations for the event.

    Pariksha Pe Charcha's inclusive nature extended invitations to two students and a teacher from each state/union territory. Additionally, 100 students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) and Kala Utsav winners participated, fostering a diverse and representative audience. This approach aimed to facilitate a holistic dialogue on educational experiences and challenges.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
