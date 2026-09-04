Former Delhi Police ACP Rajindar Pathania shared experiences from Germany, praising police discipline with respect and citizens’ role in maintaining cleanliness.

A retired Delhi Police officer has shared two striking lessons from his visit to Germany, one about the dignity of wearing a police uniform and the other about civic responsibility.

Former ACP Rajindar Pathania recalled how his bus carrying Indian travellers was stopped by German police during a tour. Passengers were taken to a police station, where passports and visas were checked and luggage searched.

Pathania said the inspection initially caused anxiety, but what followed left a lasting impression. German police personnel themselves carried the luggage to scanners, conducted checks, and then placed the bags back on the bus.

“There was strictness of the law, there was scrutiny, there was discipline… But along with it, there was respect, sensitivity, and a spirit of service. The true dignity of the uniform lies not just in authority, but in exercising that authority with humanity,” he wrote.

Having served nearly four decades in the police, Pathania said the incident offered him a new perspective on the meaning of the uniform.

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Cleanliness And Civic Responsibility

Another aspect that caught his attention was the cleanliness of public spaces. Sharing videos from his trip, Pathania praised the spotless roads and absence of litter. He stressed that cleanliness is not just about government action but about citizens’ habits.

“The government can provide the system, deploy employees, run campaigns… But the habit of keeping the country clean is created not by the government, but by us citizens,” he said.

His reflections sparked discussion online, with many agreeing that civic responsibility plays a crucial role in maintaining public order.

Social media users responded to his post with their own observations. One remarked: “It gives a chance for introspection doesn’t it? Both the scenes! Public as well as a public servant.”

Another said: “These places are clean because citizens are aware of cleanliness and the local bodies have zero tolerance to corruption.”

Others noted that Germany’s mechanisms for cleanliness are stronger, but offenders exist there too.