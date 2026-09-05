UP CM Yogi Adityanath greeted teachers on Teachers' Day, paying tribute to Dr S Radhakrishnan. He announced that 81 teachers will be honoured in Gorakhpur with the State Teacher Award-2025 and Chief Minister Teacher Award-2025.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended greetings to teachers on Teachers' Day and paid tribute to former President and Bharat Ratna Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The Chief Minister said the future of the nation takes shape in classrooms and announced that 81 teachers from the Basic and Secondary Education departments will be honoured with the State Teacher Award-2025 and Chief Minister Teacher Award-2025 in Gorakhpur on Saturday.

'Future of Nation Takes Shape in Classrooms': CM Yogi

In a self-made video, CM Yogi said, "I extend heartfelt greetings to all teachers, who take the education tradition of the state to the new generation in modern form. Uttar Pradesh has been the sacred land of ancient knowledge and culture. Kashi enlightened the world with knowledge. In Sarnath, Lord Buddha gave his first sermon. Ayodhya, Mathura, Vrindavan and Prayagraj have been the major centres of Sanatana knowledge traditions...Today, our teachers are scripting the future of the new generation by linking ancient traditions of knowledge to new techniques and technology..."

In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, "On the birth anniversary of the renowned educationist, great philosopher, eminent proponent of the Indian knowledge tradition, former President, and 'Bharat Ratna' Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a humble tribute. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all esteemed teachers who illuminate the 'future of the nation' with the light of knowledge, values, and character, along with salutations to the people of the state and all teachers on 'Teachers' Day'."

He added that the future of the nation takes shape in classrooms, and the architects shaping that future are teachers. "The future of the nation takes shape in classrooms, and the architects shaping that future are our teachers. On the sacred occasion of Teachers' Day, today in Gorakhpur, 81 teachers from the Basic and Secondary Education Department, who are giving new direction to students' lives through dedication, innovation, and excellent teaching, will be honored. At the same time, the 'State Teacher Award-2025' and 'Chief Minister Teacher Award-2025' will also be presented. Congratulations to all the gurus who are shaping the future generation of 'Developed Uttar Pradesh' with their knowledge, devotion, and values!," CM Yogi added in another post.

Significance of Teachers' Day

Teachers’ Day is celebrated across India every year on September 5 to honour teachers and recognise their contribution to education and nation-building. The day marks the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a renowned philosopher, scholar and teacher. His contribution to education and public life is remembered on the occasion.

Teachers’ Day provides an opportunity for students to express their gratitude and respect towards their teachers, who play an important role in imparting knowledge, nurturing talent and shaping the character of students. Schools and educational institutions across the country mark the occasion with various programmes and activities to acknowledge the contribution of teachers. (ANI)