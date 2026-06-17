Red Shield Division of the Indian Army organised a lecture on Tripura's culture and traditions at Agartala Military Station. Delivered by academician Bindu Ranjan Chakma, the event aimed to enhance awareness among military personnel and their families.

Red Shield Division under Spear Corps organised a lecture on 'Culture and Traditions of Tripura' on Tuesday at Agartala Military Station. The lecture was delivered by Bindu Ranjan Chakma, a renowned academician and expert on the history and cultural heritage of Tripura from Maharaja Bir Bikram University, Agartala. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, troops and their family members to understand the rich cultural heritage of the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Insights into Tripura's Heritage

The lecture was aimed at enhancing awareness among military personnel serving in the state. During his address, Chakma provided a comprehensive overview of Tripura's geographical setting, historical evolution, ethnic composition and cultural diversity. He elaborated on the customs, traditions and way of life of the various indigenous tribes and communities that collectively contribute to the state's unique identity.

Chakma also highlighted the significance of traditional attire, festivals, rituals, folk dances, music, handicrafts and indigenous knowledge systems that have been preserved through generations. He emphasised the importance of safeguarding these cultural traditions while adapting to the demands of a rapidly changing world.

Fostering Cultural Awareness

The audience gained valuable insights into the social fabric of Tripura and the role of cultural heritage in fostering social cohesion and community resilience. The interactive session generated keen interest among the participants, who engaged with the speaker on various aspects of Tripura's history, traditions and contemporary cultural landscape.

The lecture provided an excellent platform for meaningful exchange of ideas and contributed towards strengthening cultural awareness among all ranks.

The event reflected the Indian Army's continued efforts to engage with academic institutions and subject matter experts in order to broaden the horizons of its personnel and promote the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. (ANI)