Congress MLA Arif Masood invited women from his Bhopal constituency and gifted them sugar packets for Raksha Bandhan, citing rising prices. He said the gesture was to ensure the festival's sweetness was not affected. The women also tied Rakhi on him.

Congress MLA Arif Masood invited women of his Bhopal Madhya constituency and gifted them packets of sugar in view of rising prices and said the gesture was aimed at ensuring that the festival's sweetness was not affected. The women gathered at the Congress leader's residence also tied Rakhi on his wrist on the occasion.

"As the sugar price was rising steadily, we decided around a week ago that we would not send our sisters empty-handed on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. We will also offer refreshments and send them back with sugar packets so that they do not face a shortage of sugar on Raksha Bandhan. We are carrying out that commitment today," Masood told ANI.

MLA Criticises BJP Government

The Congress MLA further criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, alleging that they always try to disrupt the joy and spoil the festive mood. "The BJP government always makes efforts to create obstacles in people's happiness when festivals arrive and spoils the festive mood. We condemn this," he said.

Masood further took a dig at senior BJP leader and MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya over his remarks on sugar prices, saying, "They will say sugar will become expensive, while we will say we will distribute it door-to-door..."

Additionally, in a post on X, the Congress MLA highlighted that the woman tied him a Rakhi and prayed for his long life and continued victories. "Today, on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, keeping in view the rising prices of sugar, I invited my sisters from my assembly constituency to my residence and presented them sugar packets as gifts, so that no sister's Raksha Bandhan is affected. The sisters tied Rakhi on my wrist and prayed for my long life and continued victories," Masood said in the post. (ANI)