Rajasthan: TADA court acquits 1993 serial bomb blasts main accused Abdul Karim Tunda

In 2016, a Delhi Court had granted Tunda a clean chit on four cases, citing the failure of the Delhi Police to substantiate charges with significant evidence. Despite these acquittals, the alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist remained in custody due to other pending cases.

In a significant development, the Terrorist and Anti-Disruptive Activities Act (TADA) court on Thursday (February 29) rendered a verdict, acquitting Abdul Karim Tunda, the primary accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case.

Syed Abdul Karim, alias Tunda, had been implicated in orchestrating over 40 bombings across India in 1993, ultimately seeking refuge in Bangladesh with alleged support from Pakistani terror groups. Arrested by the Indian authorities in 2013 at the India-Nepal border in Banbasa, Tunda faced accusations related to multiple bombings.

The TADA court had previously sentenced Tunda to life imprisonment in 2017 for his involvement in the 1996 Sonepat bomb blasts, accompanied by a Rs 1 lakh fine. Presently, Tunda serves out this sentence while the recent acquittal marks a noteworthy turn in the legal saga surrounding his alleged role in the 1993 serial bomb blasts.

