    PM Modi, Amit Shah emerge as 'Most Powerful Indians 2024'; Check top-10 names here

    Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, recognized for settling legal uncertainties regarding Jammu and Kashmir's integration into the Indian Union, stands as a crucial figure, with a term ending in November.

    First Published Feb 29, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

    Securing the top spot on The Indian Express's 'Most Powerful Indians 2024' list, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands as the foremost influential figure. The IE 100 compilation for 2024 showcases a dominance of leaders affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the top 10. Notably, billionaire Gautam Adani and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also feature prominently in this elite group of powerful Indians.

    1. Narendra Modi:
    Topping the list, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is recognized for his continuous ascent in power. With 95.6 million followers on the X platform, he holds the highest among global leaders, solidifying his influential standing.

    2. Amit Shah:
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah follows closely, known as a key strategist behind BJP's triumph in the legislative elections of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh in December 2023.

    3. Mohan Bhagwat:
    Mohan Bhagwat, the RSS Sarsanghchalak, maintains a significant role, underscored by his presence alongside PM Modi during the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, signaling his influence in the NDA-BJP alliance.

    4. DY Chandrachud:
    5. S Jaishankar:
    Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar shines in global diplomacy, strategically navigating India through challenges such as Russia's oil sanctions and the Khalistan issue.

    6. Yogi Adityanath:
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a pivotal BJP leader, sees substantial investment for the state's development while garnering support through temple constructions.

    7. Rajnath Singh:
    Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, known for his 'troubleshooter' image, enjoys goodwill across party lines, serving as a senior colleague to PM Modi.

    8. Nirmala Sitharaman:
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, India's longest-serving woman FM, led the country to three consecutive years of 7% economic growth.

    9. JP Nadda:
    Leading the BJP organization, JP Nadda has gained trust within the party, striking a balance without projecting an overpowering image.

    10. Gautam Adani:
    Gautam Adani, the only business tycoon in the top 10, heads the Adani Group with a net worth of $101 billion, marking significant progress through acquisitions and projects. Notably, Mukesh Ambani, his closest competitor, secured the 11th rank on the list.

    Last Updated Feb 29, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
