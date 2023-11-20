Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rajasthan Election 2023: PM Modi promises fuel price review if BJP comes to power

    Rajasthan Election 2023: PM Modi assured the crowd that under BJP governance, a review of fuel prices would be conducted to alleviate the financial burden on the common people.

    Rajasthan Election 2023: PM Modi promises fuel price review if BJP comes to power AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 3:55 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 20) addressed at a public rally in Rajasthan's Pali and promised to reevaluate the prices of petrol and diesel if the BJP secures victory in the state. He emphasized the discrepancy in fuel rates between BJP-ruled neighboring states and Rajasthan and said, "In the neighbouring states of Rajasthan, there is a BJP government. There, petrol is Rs 97 per litre. But the Congress government in Rajasthan sells petrol at higher prices."

    PM Modi assured the crowd that under BJP governance, a review of fuel prices would be conducted to alleviate the financial burden on the common people.

    Ravindra Jadeja reveals PM Modi's special gesture after India's WC final defeat to Australia

    Critiquing the Congress-led government's handling of crimes against women, PM Modi exclaimed, "Congress has made Rajasthan number one in crimes against women." He challenged the Rajasthan CM's dismissal of women's complaints, questioning the plausibility of fake cases, and asserted the need for sincere investigations instead of undermining women's voices.

    Highlighting the efficient implementation of central government initiatives in BJP-governed territories, PM Modi emphasized, “Wherever there is a BJP government, along with Rs 6,000 from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, BJP state governments give Rs 6,000 additionally from their side."

    WATCH: Video of people of Bangladesh celebrating India's defeat to Australia for WC title goes viral

    He underscored the commitment to farmers, stating, "Rajasthan BJP leaders too have resolved that after the BJP government is formed, farmers will get Rs 6,000 additionally."

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2023, 3:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala government hikes four welfare pensions to Rs 1600 rkn

    Kerala government hikes four welfare pensions to Rs 1600

    'Even Brahma can't do it alone': Outrage sparks over ex-MLA Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur's rape remark vkp

    'Even Brahma can't do it alone': Outrage sparks over ex-MLA Amaregouda Patil Bayyapur's rape remark

    Nawaz Modi Singhania demands 75 per cent of Raymond Gautam Singhania s fortune as settlement report gcw

    Nawaz Modi Singhania demands 75% of Gautam Singhania’s fortune as settlement: Report

    'Don't try to pour dirt on the porridge of the poor': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan opens up about LIFE mission rkn

    'Don't try to pour dirt on the porridge of the poor': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan opens up about LIFE mission

    Ravindra Jadeja reveals PM Modi's special gesture after India's WC final defeat to Australia AJR

    Ravindra Jadeja reveals PM Modi's special gesture after India's WC final defeat to Australia

    Recent Stories

    6 alternatives to your face foundation RKK

    6 alternatives to your face foundation

    Skin Lightening to Anti-Aging-7 benefits of glutathione injections RBA

    Skin Lightening to Anti-Aging-7 benefits of glutathione injections

    Kerala government hikes four welfare pensions to Rs 1600 rkn

    Kerala government hikes four welfare pensions to Rs 1600

    7 reasons to include a dash of ghee in your daily diet SHG

    7 reasons to include a dash of ghee in your daily diet

    Rohit Sharma named skipper of ICC's Team of World Cup 2023 featuring six Indians; details here snt

    Rohit Sharma named skipper of ICC's Team of World Cup 2023 featuring six Indians; details here

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon