Rajasthan Election 2023: PM Modi promises fuel price review if BJP comes to power

Rajasthan Election 2023: PM Modi assured the crowd that under BJP governance, a review of fuel prices would be conducted to alleviate the financial burden on the common people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 20) addressed at a public rally in Rajasthan's Pali and promised to reevaluate the prices of petrol and diesel if the BJP secures victory in the state. He emphasized the discrepancy in fuel rates between BJP-ruled neighboring states and Rajasthan and said, "In the neighbouring states of Rajasthan, there is a BJP government. There, petrol is Rs 97 per litre. But the Congress government in Rajasthan sells petrol at higher prices."

Critiquing the Congress-led government's handling of crimes against women, PM Modi exclaimed, "Congress has made Rajasthan number one in crimes against women." He challenged the Rajasthan CM's dismissal of women's complaints, questioning the plausibility of fake cases, and asserted the need for sincere investigations instead of undermining women's voices.

Highlighting the efficient implementation of central government initiatives in BJP-governed territories, PM Modi emphasized, “Wherever there is a BJP government, along with Rs 6,000 from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, BJP state governments give Rs 6,000 additionally from their side."

He underscored the commitment to farmers, stating, "Rajasthan BJP leaders too have resolved that after the BJP government is formed, farmers will get Rs 6,000 additionally."