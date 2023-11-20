Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    WATCH: Video of people of Bangladesh celebrating India's defeat to Australia for WC title goes viral

    The video, capturing the fans' reactions and candid remarks, portrayed a stark display of schadenfreude among the Bangladesh supporters, emphasizing their enthusiasm for India's defeat rather than Australia's triumph.

    WATCH Video of people of Bangladesh celebrating India's defeat to Australia for WC title goes viral
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 2:16 PM IST

    Amidst the fervor of the ICC World Cup final, celebrations erupted among Bangladesh's cricket enthusiasts following India's defeat against Australia. Bangladesh cricket fans found cause for celebration as Australia clinched victory over the Indian team in the highly anticipated championship match. The defeat of the formidable Indian squad stirred waves of joy and festivity among Bangladeshi cricket aficionados, marking the culmination of a thrilling tournament with Australia emerging as the triumphant team.

    In a video, Bangladesh fans were seen openly reveling in India's defeat and celebrating Australia's win in the recently concluded ICC World Cup final. The footage depicted Bangladeshi cricket enthusiasts openly discussing and delighting in India's loss, showcasing their unreserved joy at the Indian team's downfall and Australia's victory.

    The video, capturing the fans' reactions and candid remarks, portrayed a stark display of schadenfreude among the Bangladesh supporters, emphasizing their enthusiasm for India's defeat rather than Australia's triumph.

    On Sunday, millions across India were enveloped in disappointment and heartbreak as Australia secured their sixth World Cup title with a stellar all-around performance. The dreams of fervent cricket enthusiasts shattered as Australia asserted dominance in a tense match, leaving a lingering sense of anguish among a nation hopeful for India's third World Cup victory.

    The echoes of disappointment reverberated throughout India as the relentless prowess of the Australian team dashed the nation's aspirations for championship glory.

