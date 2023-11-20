Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ravindra Jadeja reveals PM Modi's special gesture after India's WC final defeat to Australia

    PM Modi's presence at the iconic stadium during the grand final added significance to the occasion, despite the disappointment among the 1,30,000-strong crowd as India fell short against Australia.

    Ravindra Jadeja reveals PM Modi's special gesture after India's WC final defeat to Australia AJR
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 2:36 PM IST

    Amidst the aftermath of India's loss in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Team India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja expressed delight over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the dressing room post-match. Sharing a snapshot on X, Jadeja showcased the moment where PM Modi interacted with the Saurashtra all-rounder, exchanging friendly gestures and words.

    PM Modi's presence at the iconic stadium during the grand final added significance to the occasion, despite the disappointment among the 1,30,000-strong crowd as India fell short against Australia. The visitors exhibited professionalism across various aspects, securing their impressive sixth title in the championship.

    WATCH: Video of people of Bangladesh celebrating India's defeat to Australia for WC title goes viral

    Jadeja, reflecting on the team's performance, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from the Indian fans while acknowledging the heartbreak of falling short in the final. He mentioned the special and motivating nature of PM Modi's visit to the dressing room, offering a source of inspiration amidst the team's disappointment.

    The defeat against Australia reverberated across India, enveloping millions in disappointment and heartbreak as hopes for India's third World Cup victory were dashed by Australia's exceptional performance. The echoes of shattered dreams resounded through the nation, marking a poignant end to India's aspirations for championship glory.

    Outrage over Kapil Dev's absence: Congress, Sanjay Raut condemn World Cup organisers; check details

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2023, 2:36 PM IST
