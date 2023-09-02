Rajasthan CM meets Pratapgarh woman who was paraded naked, offers govt job and Rs 10 lakh FD for support

In a gesture of support and empathy, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot offered the young woman a government job and pledged to create a fixed deposit of Rs. 10 lakhs to help her support her impoverished family.

In a deeply distressing incident in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, a 21-year-old tribal woman endured a horrifying ordeal as she was allegedly stripped naked and paraded in her own village. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, moved by the victim's plight, personally met with her and her family in Dhariyawad, Pratapgarh.

He announced that a special investigation team (SIT) had been swiftly assembled to investigate the case. Moreover, in a gesture of support and empathy, the Chief Minister offered the young woman a government job and pledged to create a fixed deposit of Rs. 10 lakhs to help her support her impoverished family.

Speaking to reporters, CM Gehlot said, "In this case, an SIT has been formed. 11 people have been arrested. I spoke to the victim's family and assured them that the government is standing with you and justice would prevail... I have offered her a government job so that she can support her family which includes three sisters and a young brother."

"Her father does labour work, it is a very poor family. ... And we will make a fixed deposit of Rs. 10 lakhs for the woman," the Chief Minister further said.

"She is pregnant... I have told her to remain strong and take care of herself and her family," he added.

According to the victim's father, the traumatic incident unfolded when her husband tore her clothes, and later, four to five individuals dropped her off at their house during the night.

The incident has led to the arrest of seven individuals and the detention of four others, as confirmed by Pratapgarh District Superintendent of Police, Amit Kumar. The incident came to light through a viral video capturing the harrowing ordeal, where the woman was forcibly disrobed and paraded before the villagers by her husband.