'Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander, Pragyan rover will go to sleep soon': ISRO chief S Somanath

The announcement of this achievement was made by ISRO Chief S Somnath, immediately following the picture-perfect launch of the Aditya L1 mission, India's maiden space-class solar observatory.

In a recent development, India's Chandrayaan-3 mission has marked a significant milestone in lunar exploration. The Pragyan rover, a vital component of the mission, has accomplished an impressive feat by covering a distance of 100 meters on the Moon's surface. This remarkable achievement coincides with the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) decision to initiate the sleep mode for both the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, owing to the diminishing sunlight on the lunar surface.

The announcement of this achievement was made by ISRO Chief S Somnath, immediately following the picture-perfect launch of the Aditya L1 mission, India's maiden space-class solar observatory.

Meet Dr. Sankarasubramanian K from Bengaluru, Project Director of ‘Aditya L1’ mission

On July 14, 2023, Chandrayaan-3 embarked on its lunar mission, solidifying India's position as the fourth country to achieve a successful lunar landing and the very first to do so in the proximity of the Moon's southern pole. With the primary goal of uncovering water sources and conducting in-depth investigations into lunar surface characteristics, such as thermal properties and surface elements, the mission has been progressing steadily.

The Pragyan rover, which became operational on August 23, has been diligently fulfilling its mission objectives. It has made significant discoveries, confirming the presence of essential elements like sulphur, iron, oxygen, and more on the lunar surface.

The rover's impressive 100-meter journey stands as a testament to ISRO's comprehensive expertise in executing safe lunar landings and successful roving missions.

Aditya-L1 successfully separated from PSLV after solar mission launch: ISRO chief S Somanath

As the lunar sunlight gradually diminishes, ISRO is taking proactive measures to transition both the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover into sleep mode. These solar-powered components are specifically designed to operate during periods of sunlight.

Following the completion of their mission lifespans, they will be decommissioned and left to rest on the lunar surface.