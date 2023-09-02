Ahead of Chhattisgarh polls, Amit Shah releases 'Arop Patra' against Bhupesh Baghel govt; check details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    One of the claims made by Amit Shah was that the Baghel government had turned Chhattisgarh into an "ATM of Gandhi Parivar," insinuating financial improprieties within the ruling party. He further asserted that the administration had set new records for corruption during its tenure.

    First Published Sep 2, 2023, 4:08 PM IST

    In a significant political development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (September 2) stepped into the election fray in Chhattisgarh by releasing an "Arop Patra" (chargesheet) against the state's Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his government. Shah leveled a series of accusations against the administration, ranging from involvement in scams and corruption to alleged atrocities against the people of Chhattisgarh, as the state prepares for elections later this year.

    One of the central claims made by Shah was that the Baghel government had turned Chhattisgarh into an "ATM of Gandhi Parivar," insinuating financial improprieties within the ruling party. He further asserted that the administration had set new records for corruption during its tenure.

    Shah also accused the Congress government of allowing religious conversions in tribal areas of Chhattisgarh to cater to its vote bank politics. He went on to detail various alleged scams, including those related to coal, liquor, and online betting, which are currently under investigation by central agencies in the state.

    Shah concluded by emphasizing that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could rescue Chhattisgarh from the perceived maladministration, scams, and atrocities of the Congress government.

    The Union minister raised questions regarding the Baghel government's actions and priorities in Chhattisgarh. He also mentioned the money laundering case associated with the alleged illegal betting app 'Mahadev Online Book' and questioned whether the people of Chhattisgarh wanted a government that led its youth towards online betting or a BJP government dedicated to their development.

     

    Shah urged the residents to reflect on whether they preferred the Baghel administration, which he claimed was embroiled in massive corruption scandals, or a BJP government committed to fostering progress and prosperity.

    Last Updated Sep 2, 2023, 4:08 PM IST
