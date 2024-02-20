Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Raj Bhavan in Kolkata opens 'Peace Home' to shelter Sandeshkhali incident victims

    Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Governor CV Ananda Bose, Sandip Rajput, revealed that the peace home commenced operations on February 19. Governor Anand Bose had earlier issued a helpline number, resulting in numerous calls from individuals seeking assistance.

    In response to the ongoing unrest in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, a 'peace home' has been established at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, providing temporary refuge for the victims of the area. The initiative, spearheaded by Governor CV Anand Bose after his recent visit to Sandeshkhali, aims to offer a safe haven for those affected by the tumultuous events in North 24 Parganas district.

    Assam Police likely to summon Congress' Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra clash: Reports

    The Raj Bhavan in Kolkata has opened its doors to accommodate victims, offering not only shelter but also free provisions of food and water.

    Responding to inquiries about the willingness of women to come to the peace home, Sandip Rajput stated that many people have expressed their desire to seek refuge, and the Raj Bhavan is fully prepared to accommodate them.

    Transportation services have been arranged to facilitate the movement of individuals from Sandeshkhali to Raj Bhavan. The governor emphasized that transport services would be provided as needed, with the capacity to accommodate 100-200 individuals.

    The Sandeshkhali area in West Bengal has been embroiled in significant unrest for over ten days, with women protestors seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his associates.

    Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Shibu Hazra, an associate of TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, was arrested in connection with the Sandeshkhali violence and subsequently sent to police custody for eight days on February 18.

    Despite Calcutta HC order, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari stopped by WB police from visiting Sandeshkhali

    National Commission for Women's (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma, after visiting Sandeshkhali, called for the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in light of the ongoing situation.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 11:59 AM IST
