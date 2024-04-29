Who is Prajwal Revanna, the JDS MP and Deve Gowda's grandson accused of sexually abusing multiple women'?

Prajwal Revanna, the Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Hassan, Karnataka, faces serious allegations of sexual harassment and involvement in an alleged obscene video scandal. The Karnataka government has initiated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the accusations against him. Amidst the controversy, Revanna has reportedly left the country

Prajwal Revanna, the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from Hassan representing the Janata Dal (Secular) party, is embroiled in controversy amid serious allegations of sexual harassment and an alleged obscene video scandal. The Karnataka government has responded by forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the accusations against Revanna.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office, Prajwal Revanna has left the country while the scandal and investigation unfolded. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), currently contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka in alliance with the JD(S), has distanced itself from Revanna in light of the scandal involving alleged sex tapes.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has made alarming claims, asserting that "a pen drive full of pornographic videos" has surfaced, with obscene video clips circulating in Hassan district. Congress alleged that "MP and NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted thousands of women and recorded objectionable videos of them."

An FIR has been lodged against Prajwal Revanna and his father, JD(S) leader HD Revanna, at the Holenarasipur police station following a complaint from their former house help regarding the sexual harassment case.

Background: Who is Prajwal Revanna?

Prajwal Revanna, 33, hails from the renowned Gowda clan and is the son of former Karnataka PWD minister HD Revanna and the nephew of HD Kumaraswamy. His grandfather is former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda. Revanna earned his mechanical engineering degree from the Bangalore Institute of Technology in 2014 and has since been actively involved in politics.

In November 2019, at the age of 29, Revanna was appointed as the state general secretary of the JD(S). He has been nominated again by the Janata Dal (Secular) as their candidate from Hassan for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, where he is contesting against Congress candidate Shreyas M Patel, aged 31 and the grandson of Puttaswamy Gowda.

Hassan was among the constituencies that participated in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections held on April 26.

