    MDH addresses pesticide contamination claims: FAQs shed light on ethylene oxide concerns

    The CFS issued a warning against the sale and purchase of MDH's Madras Curry Powder and Sambhar Masala, along with Everest's Fish Curry Masala. In response, MDH swiftly responded and said, "We have not been approached by food safety authorities in either Hong Kong or Singapore regarding these findings."

    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 4:49 PM IST

    Renowned Indian spice brand, MDH, has refuted claims of pesticide contamination following recent reports from food safety regulators in Hong Kong and Singapore. The controversy arose when the Center for Food Safety (CFS) in Hong Kong detected ethylene oxide—a prohibited pesticide—in several pre-packaged spice products from MDH and another Indian brand, Everest.

    The CFS issued a warning against the sale and purchase of MDH's Madras Curry Powder and Sambhar Masala, along with Everest's Fish Curry Masala. In response, MDH swiftly responded and said, "We have not been approached by food safety authorities in either Hong Kong or Singapore regarding these findings."

    'Baseless, untrue': MDH rejects pesticide allegations, says its products are 100% safe

    MDH reassured its consumers and said, "We do not use ethylene oxide at any stage of our spice production. Our products adhere to stringent health and safety standards both in India and internationally."

    The company stressed that neither the Spice Board of India nor the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had received communication from the regulatory bodies of Hong Kong or Singapore concerning these allegations.

    Here are Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about Ethylene Oxide:

    After concerns abroad, India starts testing powdered spices

    1. What is ethylene oxide and what are its uses?

    According to Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, ethylene oxide is a gas utilized in various industrial applications. It serves as a precursor for manufacturing other chemicals used in everyday products and is also employed for sterilizing devices that cannot be sterilized using steam, such as certain medical and dental equipment.

    2. Is ethylene oxide naturally occurring?

    Yes, ethylene oxide occurs naturally in our bodies from metabolizing food. Additionally, it is found in trace amounts in the environment.

    3. Is ethylene oxide dangerous?

    Yes, ethylene oxide poses risks, particularly in the workplace where it must be managed to prevent fire or explosion hazards and limit exposure to workers. At high levels, it can also pose a cancer risk.

    After Singapore, Hong Kong bans sale of MDH, Everest spices alleging presence of cancer-causing chemicals

    4. Can exposure to ethylene oxide cause immediate health effects?

    At elevated concentrations, ethylene oxide exposure can lead to immediate health effects like headaches, dizziness, nausea, fatigue, and respiratory irritation. However, based on observed levels, immediate health effects are unlikely to occur.

    5. Can ethylene oxide cause cancer?

    Yes, ethylene oxide exposure at certain levels can increase the risk of various cancers, including lymphoid cancers and breast cancer in females.

    6. How long does ethylene oxide stay in the body?

    Ethylene oxide is rapidly eliminated from the body, with nearly 90% being removed within two hours.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 4:49 PM IST
