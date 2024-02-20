Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Assam Police likely to summon Congress' Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra clash: Reports

    Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar and another party leader have been issued summons by the Assam Police for questioning in connection with a case related to the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.'

    Assam Police likely to summon Congress' Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra clash: Reports
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to receive summons from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police in connection with a clash that occurred during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by him in Guwahati last month, according to sources. The case, detailed in a First Information Report (FIR), has implicated not only Rahul Gandhi but also other senior Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal, Jitendra Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Srinivas BV, Kanhaiyya Kumar, Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupen Kumar Borah, and Debabrata Saikia.

    Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar and another party leader have been issued summons by the Assam Police for questioning in connection with a case related to the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.'

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena discloses huge tax evasion in capital, urges for probe

    Guwahati City Congress general secretary Ramen Kumar Sarma also received summons and is expected to appear before the police on February 23. The incident in question occurred on January 23 when Congress workers, in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and other leaders, broke police barricades erected following Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's threat to file an FIR if the Yatra entered Guwahati.

    The clash resulted in injuries to police personnel and party workers. Chief Minister Sarma labeled the action as "naxalite" style and directed the police to register a case. A suo motu FIR was filed against Gandhi and other leaders for "wanton acts of violence," with the chief minister announcing that the "instigators" would be arrested after the Lok Sabha polls.

    Subsequently, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the CID to probe the case. Another FIR was registered against the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and its organizers for deviating from the permitted route in Jorhat town, leading to a "chaotic situation."

    Centre in trouble? Arvind Kejriwal threatens to launch massive agitation, claims BJP aims to 'destroy Delhi'

    The Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, began on January 14 from Manipur and is scheduled to conclude on March 20 in Mumbai.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
