    Kerala: Former police sub-inspector gets 6-year jail term for sexually abusing Class 11 student

    A former SI identified as Sajeev Kumar was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for molesting a Class 11 child by the Thiruvananthapuram Special Fast Track Court today. The incident took place in 2019.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram Special Fast Track Court sentenced Sajeev Kumar (54) native of Kozhikode to six years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000. Justice R Rekha said in the judgment that if the fine is not paid, he will have to undergo three more months of imprisonment. The fine should be paid to the child.

    At the time of the incident, the accused was the residence association's president and the children's club president. The defendant called the child to their residence under the pretext of collecting a list of children involved with the residence association's activities in the year 2019. The child, believing the defendant's daughter would be present, complied and visited his house.

    While retrieving the list, the accused forcibly pulled the child onto their lap. Startled, the child quickly fled from the house. Pursuing her, the accused urged her not to make a fuss about the incident. Frightened, the child kept silent about the ordeal that day. The following day, she confided in her school teacher, urging action against the accused. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the teacher promptly reported the incident to the police.

    At the time of the incident, the accused was a sub-inspector in the bomb detection squad. After this the case was taken and then the accused was dismissed from the service.

    For the prosecution Special Public Prosecutor RS Vijay Mohan, Adv. Akhilesh RY was present. The prosecution examined 20 witnesses and produced 23 documents, while the defense examined 7 witnesses and produced 4 documents. Police officers Sanju Joseph, Saijunath and DS Suneesh Babu investigated the case.
     

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 5:15 PM IST
