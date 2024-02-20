Despite Calcutta HC order, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari stopped by WB police from visiting Sandeshkhali

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and several party MLAs were stopped by police officials from proceeding to Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on Tuesday despite a recent ruling by the Calcutta High Court granting Adhikari permission to visit the area.

Police authorities barred senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from visiting the volatile Sandeshkhali area in the North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal on Tuesday. Adhikari's attempt to access the troubled zone, where prohibitory orders are in effect, was halted by law enforcement, citing the government's appeal before a division bench challenging the Calcutta High Court's decision permitting the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly to visit the region.

Adhikari expressed his intention to approach the court once more to address the issue. "The police have violated the Calcutta High Court order allowing me to visit Sandeshkhali. The police are saying that Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed and the state government has moved the division bench challenging the Calcutta High Court order. I will protest here and then move the court," Adhikari told reporters.

The BJP MLA representing Nandigram, accompanied by party supporters, organized a sit-in demonstration at Dhamakhali in defiance of the state government's actions. This marks the third occasion within the past eight days that Adhikari has encountered obstacles preventing his visit to the tumultuous area.

On Monday, the Calcutta HC granted permission to the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly to visit trouble-torn Sandeshkhali. Justice Kausik Chanda issued a directive granting Adhikari permission to visit the Sandeshkhali gram panchayat located within Sandeshkhali Block-II on Tuesday.

In a comprehensive ruling, Justice Chanda underscored the fundamental rights outlined in the Indian Constitution, highlighting the importance of the right to move freely, assemble peaceably, and freedom of speech and expression.

Adhikari was instructed to furnish an undertaking at the local police station, committing to refrain from any actions that could potentially disturb law and order while on his visit.

"I want to go there and talk to the locals. I want to stand by the people there", Adhikari said following the HC order.

Tensions persisted in Sandeshkhali amidst ongoing protests denouncing alleged atrocities and cases of sexual harassment under the TMC-led administration. Despite a notable police presence in the area on Tuesday, the atmosphere remained charged with apprehension and unrest.

Meanwhile, Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), made a fervent call on Monday for the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and advocated for the imposition of President's Rule in response to the unrest unfolding in Sandeshkhali.

However, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) swiftly countered Sharma's stance, accusing the commission of echoing the agenda of the BJP.

In Sandeshkhali, a significant number of women have come forward, alleging that Shajahan Sheikh, a prominent figure affiliated with the Trinamool Congress, and his supporters have engaged in land-grabbing and subjected them to sexual assault under coercion.

Shajahan has been evading authorities since January 5, when a mob purportedly linked to him attacked officials from the Enforcement Directorate during a raid on his premises in connection with a ration scam.