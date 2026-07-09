Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will visit Dehradun on July 17 for the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign. He will interact with youth at Parade Ground to address student issues like exam irregularities and demand an overhaul of the education system.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Dehradun on July 17 to interact with the youth in the State's capital as part of the ongoing nationwide campaign 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The visit follows the model of the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Echo of Students) program held in Kota, Rajasthan. He will interact with the youth at Dehradun's Parade Ground. An AICC office-bearer informed ANI over the phone that preparations for the upcoming 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Dehradun are currently underway. It is worth noting that Gandhi last visited Uttarakhand on June 4. However, due to inclement weather, his public rally in Almora and his interaction program with ex-servicemen in Pauri Garhwal had to be postponed.

About 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Campaign

The nationwide campaign called "Chhatron Ki Goonj" (Students' Echo) aims to focus attention on problems facing students, including exam irregularities and the broader state of India's education system. Rahul Gandhi launched the campaign from Rajasthan's Kota through a rally titled "Chhatron Ki Goonj Maha Rally" and will now visit Uttarakhand's Dehradun to carry it forward.

Addressing a gathering in Kota during his outreach programme, Gandhi emphasised that the dialogue is a necessary intervention to address the mental health crisis and systemic limitations facing the nation's youth.

Through this campaign, the Indian National Congress aims to demand a comprehensive overhaul of India's education system, beginning with the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing him of epitomising the government's "lack of vision and dogmatic approach" to education.

Future Outreach Programs

Earlier, a release noted that Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address conventions in Allahabad, Patna and Delhi as part of the outreach programme. (ANI)