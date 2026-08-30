Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra announced a 10-day padayatra starting September 1 to protest the Congress govt. The march will highlight issues like Minister B Nagendra's resignation over a scam, drought, and 2.5 lakh unfilled vacancies.

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra on Sunday said that the party's padayatra from Lingasugur in Raichur district to Ballari will begin on September 1 to September 10. He added that several issues, including the recent resignation of Congress leader Nagendra, will be raised during the march.

Issues on the Agenda

"There is absolutely no confusion about our padayatra. Our padayatra will start on September 1 and will end on September 10. We have several issues that will be discussed during our padayatra, and Nagendra's resignation is one of the issues. There is a drought issue. Around 2.5 lakh vacancies are still unfilled," Vijayendra told reporters here.

The BJP leader also targeted the government over reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). "Earlier, during the BJP government, when Basavaraj Bommai was the Chief Minister, reservation for SC was increased from 15 per cent to 17 per cent, and for ST it was increased from 3 per cent to 7 per cent. But after Congress came to power, they have not implemented this," he said.

Vijayendra said the padayatra would highlight issues concerning people across the state and would serve as a platform to raise concerns related to governance and development.

Minister's Resignation Finalised

Meanwhile, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday officially accepted the resignation of Planning Minister B Nagendra from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect, following the recommendation of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Ballari Rural MLA had stepped down on Friday amid opposition BJP pressure over the alleged Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation scam.

Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka on Saturday, said that Congress leader Nagendra's resignation was the outcome of sustained pressure by the BJP-JD(S) alliance and called it a "victory for the entire Dalit community" rather than the opposition party alone (ANI).