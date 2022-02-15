Punjab Election 2022: SAD-BSP releases manifesto; promises free electricity, jobs to youth

According to the manifesto, if elected, the coalition will work on a number of pledges, including an increase in the old-age pension, medical insurance, and flying academies.

Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party launched a combined manifesto on Tuesday ahead of the Punjab election. The leaders delivered the manifesto of the two parties during a ceremony in Chandigarh. SAD head Sukhbir Singh Badal took a dig at other parties, claiming that they never delivered on their pledges in announcing the manifesto. On Tuesday, the SAD and BSP held a news conference and unveiled their combined platform for the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022. Following the publication, Sukhbir Badal stated, "Political parties promise so much but never deliver."

The manifesto's primary pledges include a modification of Punjab's pension programme, with the old-age pension increasing to Rs 3100 and the implementation of the Shagun scheme. The coalition has also pledged to build 1 lakh dwellings for impoverished people each year and to provide a family with Rs 10 lakh in medical insurance. In announcing the manifesto, the party emphasised that education and health will continue to be the alliance's primary priorities.

If elected, the SAD-BSP coalition would improve people's lives through pension and insurance plans. Furthermore, the manifesto pledged a boost for the state's arts and sports sectors, with initiatives such as flying academies, racetracks, film towns, and financial incentives for Olympic medalists. Furthermore, the coalition proposed to improve the education system by providing new facilities for government schools, reservation for government school students in colleges, and new skill universities.

It also promised a student card programme to reward students with Rs 10 lakh for study overseas. The state would acquire new government schools with a capacity of 5000 pupils. Meanwhile, the alliance has vowed to submit legislation to provide 33 per cent quota for students from government schools in Punjab institutions. The manifesto also said that a skill university would be established and that each sectoral enterprise would be assigned a department to teach students.

In addition, the manifesto promises three to four flying academies as well as a new film city in Chandigarh. It was also stated that an international employment ministry will be established. The party also pledged 400 free units of electricity each month to SC and BC families.

