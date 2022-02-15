  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: SAD-BSP releases manifesto; promises free electricity, jobs to youth

    According to the manifesto, if elected, the coalition will work on a number of pledges, including an increase in the old-age pension, medical insurance, and flying academies.
     

    Punjab Election 2022 SAD BSP releases manifesto promises free electricity jobs to youth gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 15, 2022, 3:45 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party launched a combined manifesto on Tuesday ahead of the Punjab election. The leaders delivered the manifesto of the two parties during a ceremony in Chandigarh. SAD head Sukhbir Singh Badal took a dig at other parties, claiming that they never delivered on their pledges in announcing the manifesto. On Tuesday, the SAD and BSP held a news conference and unveiled their combined platform for the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022. Following the publication, Sukhbir Badal stated, "Political parties promise so much but never deliver."

    According to the manifesto, if elected, the coalition will work on a number of pledges, including an increase in the old-age pension, medical insurance, and flying academies.

    The manifesto's primary pledges include a modification of Punjab's pension programme, with the old-age pension increasing to Rs 3100 and the implementation of the Shagun scheme. The coalition has also pledged to build 1 lakh dwellings for impoverished people each year and to provide a family with Rs 10 lakh in medical insurance. In announcing the manifesto, the party emphasised that education and health will continue to be the alliance's primary priorities.

    If elected, the SAD-BSP coalition would improve people's lives through pension and insurance plans. Furthermore, the manifesto pledged a boost for the state's arts and sports sectors, with initiatives such as flying academies, racetracks, film towns, and financial incentives for Olympic medalists. Furthermore, the coalition proposed to improve the education system by providing new facilities for government schools, reservation for government school students in colleges, and new skill universities.

    It also promised a student card programme to reward students with Rs 10 lakh for study overseas. The state would acquire new government schools with a capacity of 5000 pupils. Meanwhile, the alliance has vowed to submit legislation to provide 33 per cent quota for students from government schools in Punjab institutions. The manifesto also said that a skill university would be established and that each sectoral enterprise would be assigned a department to teach students.

    In addition, the manifesto promises three to four flying academies as well as a new film city in Chandigarh. It was also stated that an international employment ministry will be established. The party also pledged 400 free units of electricity each month to SC and BC families.

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Will give our lives to ensure peace remains in Punjab, says Rahul Gandhi

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: EC issues 12 notices to parties for noise pollution

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi's chopper denied permission to land in Hoshiarpur due to PM's visit

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2022, 3:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022: Will give our lives to ensure peace remains in Punjab, says Rahul Gandhi DNM

    Punjab Election 2022: Will give our lives to ensure peace remains in Punjab, says Rahul Gandhi

    Punjab Election 2022: Kejriwal promises public safety if AAP is voted to power DNM

    Punjab Election 2022: Kejriwal promises public safety if AAP is voted to power

    Sansad TV channel on YouTube hacked, renamed to 'Ethereum'

    Sansad TV channel on YouTube hacked, renamed as 'Ethereum'

    UP Election 2022 Yogi Adityanath wants to get me killed claims SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar gcw

    'Yogi Adityanath wants to get me killed,' claims SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar

    Congress exits continue, former UPA-era Law Minister Ashwani Kumar quits party

    Congress 'palayan' continues, former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar quits

    Recent Stories

    Esha Gupta shares hot shots in revealing outfit; fans must see RCB

    (Pictures) Esha Gupta shares hot shots in revealing outfit; fans must see

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma urges media to stop questioning Virat Kohli prolonged lean patch-ayh

    Rohit Sharma urges media to stop questioning Virat Kohli's prolonged lean patch

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22: Blazing Rohit Sharma to quirky Ravindra Jadeja - T20I numbers between the two-ayh

    India vs Windies 2021-22: Blazing Rohit to quirky Jadeja - T20I numbers between the two

    Punjab Election 2022: Will give our lives to ensure peace remains in Punjab, says Rahul Gandhi DNM

    Punjab Election 2022: Will give our lives to ensure peace remains in Punjab, says Rahul Gandhi

    Some Russian troops retreat from Ukraine border gcw

    Some Russian troops retreat from Ukraine border

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala Blasters blank SC East Bengal 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala blank East Bengal 1-0

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Interview: IUML Lok Sabha MP ET Mohammed Basheer on the Hijab controversy

    Exclusive: 'Hijab row could have been avoided; Govt can't ignore Constitution'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs OFC: Odisha FC has to keep its heads up - Kino Garcia on Mumbai City loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to keep its heads up - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs OFC: Mumbai City wants to build its momentum going into the final games - Des Buckingham on Odisha Fc win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City wants to build its momentum going into the final games - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school

    Video Icon