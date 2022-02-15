Punjab Election 2022: Will give our lives to ensure peace remains in Punjab, says Rahul Gandhi

He further said he would not be able to make false promises and if anyone wanted to hear the same, they would need to listen to speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Akali leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Addressing a physical rally titled ‘Navi Soch Nava Punjab’ at Rajpura in Patiala district of Punjab, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Hum mar jayenge magar Punjab se shaanti khatam nahi hone denge. (We can give our lives to ensure peace remains in Punjab).”

Reiterating his appeal to voters from Monday’s rally, Gandhi said, “This is not a chemistry lab…where you can do experiments. It’s a border state, a sensitive state. Congress understands Punjab and can maintain peace here. All these parties making false promises, saying give us one chance, will ruin Punjab”

He further said he would not be able to make false promises and if anyone wanted to hear the same, they would need to listen to speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Akali leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The Congress MP said, “I will not make false promises. If you (public) want to hear false promises being made, listen to Modi Ji, Badal Ji and Kejriwal Ji. But I have been taught to only tell the truth.”

He further said in a bid to ensure Punjab stays out of danger, everybody would have to walk together with unity.

On Monday, Gandhi cautioned people against going for any “experiment” in the Punjab assembly polls, saying that maintaining peace was most important for the state and only his party was capable of it.

He said Punjab is a “sensitive” state and it is only the Congress which knows how to protect peace in the state. Addressing a poll rally here, Gandhi asserted that his party understands Punjab very well and can take the state forward.

The Congress leader also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment, saying he does not talk about it and black money in his election speeches. Gandhi also promised that the drug problem would be wiped out from Punjab if his party returns to power in the state.

Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: Congress govt promises cluster of food parks in Hoshiarpur

Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: Kejriwal vows to work with Centre if AAP wins power

Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: If voted to power, one lakh govt jobs will be given to youth, promises CM Channi