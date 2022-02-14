  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi's chopper denied permission to land in Hoshiarpur due to PM's visit

    Charanjit Singh Channi stated that he could not attend Rahul Gandhi's rally in Hoshiarpur because his helicopter was denied permission to land.
     

    Hoshiarpur, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 5:38 PM IST
    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday claimed that his helicopter was denied to fly to Hoshiarpur due to Prime Minister Modi's visit to the state. 

    ANI quoted Channi saying, "I was in Una at 11 am, however, suddenly the permission to fly was denied to Hoshiarpur due to the PM Modi's movement. It was declared a no-fly zone." Due to this, he was unable to attend Rahul Gandhi's rally. He had permission to land, Channi said. 

    CM Channi was scheduled to fly to Hoshiarpur, Punjab, to attend Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's election rally. However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's helicopter was allowed to land in Hoshiarpur.

    As per ANI, Sunil Jakhar, a Congress leader, said in response to the development, CM Channi was supposed to come for the rally but could not. It's a disgrace that the BJP government denied Charanjit Singh Channi permission to visit Hoshiarpur. If the Election Commission does not take notice of this, He will conclude that the polls are a farce, he said. 

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is attending a poll rally in Jalandhar. PM Modi visited Punjab for the first since the January security breach incident, where his convoy was stuck on a flyover in Ferozepur for 15-20 minutes. 

    During a poll rally in Ludhiana yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Channi, saying that if he couldn't provide security to the Prime Minister, how could he protect Punjab?

    Punjab will hold a single-phase election on February 20. On March 10, the ballots will be counted.

    The Shiromani Akali Dal, the Aam Aadmi Party, and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress alliance are all challenging the ruling Congress party in the state.

    Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: Congress govt promises cluster of food parks in Hoshiarpur

    Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: Kejriwal vows to work with Centre if AAP wins power

    Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: If voted to power, one lakh govt jobs will be given to youth, promises CM Channi

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 5:38 PM IST
