    Punjab Election 2022: Govt made all efforts for people's welfare, rest is will of citizens, says CM Channi

    The Chief Minister told reporters in this city, "I've come to pray for everyone's and Punjab's well-being. During the campaign, the party's leadership was in place. We've made every effort, but it'll now be up to the will of the almighty and the people."

    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi delivered prayers at Gurudwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib in Kharar on Sunday ahead of elections, saying that his administration has done all possible in the little time he has, and the rest is up to the people. Notably, Channi is now running in the Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur seats.

    Charanjit Singh Channi is competing from Chamkaur Sahib as well as AAP stronghold Bhadaur. Darshan Singh Shivjot has been nominated by the BJP, whereas Dr Charanjit Singh has been nominated by the AAP. Harmohan Singh of the BSP will fight from Chamkaur Sahib. Dharam Singh Fauji of the Punjab Lok Congress, AAP Labh Singh Ugoke of the AAP, and Satnam Singh of the SAD will run in Bhadaur. Pirmal Singh Dhaula of the AAP defeated Sant Balvir Singh Ghunas of the SAD with a margin of 20784 votes in the Bhadaur seat in 2017.

    In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress party broke the SAD-BJP coalition's 10-year reign by winning 77 seats. The AAP had won 20 seats, whereas the SAD-BJP had won 18. The Lok Insaaf Party received two seats.

    After weeks of high-octane campaigning for the Punjab Assembly elections, almost 2.14 crore voters in the state will decide the destiny of 1304 candidates running in 117 seats on Sunday.
    Polling in the state's 117 seats began at 7 am. The results of the election will be announced on March 10.

