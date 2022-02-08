  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: AAP to get 60+ seats, Congress losing due to factionalism, predicts poll

     For this survey, around 8000 samples were obtained. The poll was taken between January 31 and February 5. Ten per cent of those aged 18 to 25, thirty per cent of those aged 25 to 35, forty-five per cent of those aged 35 to 45, and fifteen per cent of those aged 55 and more participated in the poll.

    Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022, all political groups are working hard to improve their image. In the meantime, India News- Jan Ki Baat conducted an opinion poll survey using the PMOO approach. It has been predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party will win in Punjab for the third time, with seats forecast to range between 60 and 66 and a vote share likely to range between 41 and 42 per cent.

    The poll comes after the Congress just named Charanjit Singh Channi as its chief ministerial candidate; the party is anticipated to win between 33 and 39 seats, whereas a vote share of 34% to 35% is projected. The Aam Aadmi Party is predicted to make significant gains in Malwa and Majha.

    At the same time, the Doab is likely to benefit Congress. For this survey, around 8000 samples were obtained. The poll was taken between January 31 and February 5. Ten per cent of those aged 18 to 25, thirty per cent of those aged 25 to 35, forty-five per cent of those aged 35 to 45, and fifteen per cent of those aged 55 and more participated in the poll.

    According to the poll, AAP is expected to receive 41-42 per cent of the vote, Congress 34-35 per cent, SAD 14-17 per cent, BJP alliance 7 per cent, and others 1-2 per cent. Aside from that, the Aam Aadmi Party is predicted to have the most seats in Punjab, with 117. In the state, the AAP is likely to receive 60-66 votes, the Congress 33-39 votes, the SAD 14-18 votes, and the BJP alliance 0-4.

    Malwa has 69 seats, with the Aam Aadmi Party predicted to win 39, the Congress likely to win 20, the SAD anticipated to win 9, and the BJP alliance expected to win one. Similarly, in Manjha, AAP may win 18 seats, Congress 6, and SAD 1. Here, it appears that the BJP coalition will not be able to secure even a single seat. In Doaba, the Congress is likely to win ten seats, while the AAP and SAD are anticipated to win six seats apiece, and the BJP alliance is expected to win one seat. In terms of Jat Sikhs, 60% went to the AAP, 16% to the Congress, 20% to the SAD, and 4% to the BJP alliance.

    Punjab's SC voters favour the AAP the most. In the state, the AAP is supported by 43% of the electorate, the Congress by 39%, the SAD by 10%, the BJP alliance by 5%, and others by 3%, according to the SC. In terms of women's votes, 64 per cent choose AAP, 22 per cent Congress, 7 percent SAD, 3 percent BJP, and 4 per cent others. According to the Jan Ki Baat poll, 70% of people thought that the Congress was losing because of factionalism. That is, the result of congressional internal factionalism is disliked by voters.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2022, 5:47 PM IST
