    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi, Congress MLA booked by EC for blatantly violating norms

    According to EC guidelines candidates were supposed to stop their campaigning after 6 pm on February 18. Channi had held a padhyatra (foot march) along with Congress workers and Mansa candidate Sidhu Moosewala.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mansa, First Published Feb 19, 2022, 9:53 AM IST
    Giving two hoots to the EC guidelines, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and local Congress MLA blatantly violated norms by campaigning in the late hours on Friday. A case has been registered against Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for violating Election Commission (EC) guidelines during a door-to-door campaign in Mansa. The poll panel has registered a case against Channi under section 188.

    According to EC guidelines candidates were supposed to stop their campaigning after 6 pm on February 18. Channi had held a padhyatra (foot march) along with Congress workers and Mansa candidate Sidhu Moosewala.

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Vijay Singla lodged a complaint with the police and the returning officer against Channi and Moosewala. Vijay Singla said that on the pretext of campaigning, voters are being intimidated to vote in favour of Congress.

    The EC investigated the matter and instructed the Mansa police to register a case against Channi and Moosewala. Singal alleged that the Congress campaigned till late night, due to which he filed a complaint.

    Punjab will go to polls on Sunday (February 20). The last day of campaigning was February 18 till 6 pm, after which the campaigning should have ended.

    The EC nodal officers who sprang into action after campaigning deadline, filed about 15 complaints, wherein campaigning continued even after the end of election campaign period.

    On the other hand, Sardulgarh Assembly Constituency Returning Officer-cum-SDM Manisha Rana said that the model code of conduct is being strictly followed to conduct free and fair elections under the direction of Election Commission of India and District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Mohinder Pal. A case under sections 188, 171 (h) of IPC has been registered at Jhunir police station for violation of model code of conduct against Congress candidate from Sardulgarh constituency. 

    Returning Officer Manisha Rana said that according to Flying Squad Team (FST), a roadshow was organised by Congress candidate Bikramjit Singh Mofar from Sardulgarh in Laliyawali village, Jhunir, Phatta-Maloka etc. Permission for this roadshow was not taken. Hence this action has been taken.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2022, 9:53 AM IST
