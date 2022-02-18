  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: Congress bets big on women, youth; vows financial aid to women, 1 lakh jobs

    The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Feb 18, 2022, 6:03 PM IST
    Chandigarh: The Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the Punjab Assembly elections betting big on women voters and the youth. The ruling party in Punjab promised Rs 1,100 per month for women, eight free cooking gas cylinders per year and one lakh government jobs.

    The Congress manifesto has come on the last day of the campaigning for the Assembly polls. Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu said the party’s 13-point agenda reflects Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision.

    Addressing the media, Sidhu said the new government will procure oilseed, pulses and corn from farmers. He also said that one lakh government jobs will be given to deserving candidates every year.

    Also read: Punjab Election 2022: Key contenders, time and more; all you need to know

    The party also promised to end the mafia raj by creating corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mining.

    The party also promised to provide free education for all needy students in government schools, colleges, universities and to extend the SC scholarships to backward classes and general category students as well.

    The party has promised to give financial support to girl students – Rs 5000 to students of Class 5 class, Rs 10,000 to students of Class 10 and Rs 20,000 and a computer to 12th standard students.

    Also watch: Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi

    The other promises of the party include ending inspector raj by providing 170 services including birth and death certificates online, investment fund of 1000 crore for startups, Rs 2 lakh interest-free loan for startups, increase in wages to Rs 350 and man-days to 150 in MGNREGA, increasing old age pension to Rs 3100 and every kaccha makan to me made pakka within six months.

    The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022. 

    Also read: Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Amarinder Singh's removal from CM post

    Also read: Khalistani outfit SFJ denies backing AAP, says letter of support forged by Bhagwant Mann

