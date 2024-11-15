Two dead, several injured as mini bus carrying drama troupe overturns in Kannur; Google Maps blamed for route

Two killed, nine injured in Malayampady, Kannur, when a mini bus carrying a drama troupe overturned. According to the locals, the bus took a narrow, unsuitable route suggested by Google Maps, causing the crash.

Two dead, several injured as mini bus carrying drama troupe overturns in Kannur; Google Maps blamed for route dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 15, 2024, 10:54 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 15, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

A tragic accident occurred in Malayampady, Kannur, when a mini bus carrying a drama troupe overturned, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and leaving several others injured. The deceased have been identified as Anjali (32), a native of Kayamkulam's Muthukulam, and Jessi Mohan, from Karunagappally's Thevalakkara. The deceased were prominent artists of the troupe.

The bus, belonging to Deva Communication Kayamkulam, was en route from Kadannappally to Bathery after a late-night drama performance. The crash took place at S-curve in Malayampady. According to locals, the accident may have been caused by the bus following a shorter route suggested by Google Maps, which led them onto a narrow and unsuitable road for a larger vehicle. 

There were 14 people in the group at the time of the incident. Nine individuals were admitted in a private hospital in Kannur with injuries, including Unni, Umesh, Suresh, and Shibu, all natives of Kayamkulam; Vijayakumar and Bindu from Ernakulam; Chellappan from Kalluvathukkal; Shyam from Kollam; and Subhash from Athirungal. Umesh is reported to be in critical condition.

