Punjab Congress demands dismissal of the Bhagwant Mann govt after Gulzar Singh, a Dalit man, died by suicide. Gulzar had raised questions about the drug menace during an event attended by a state minister and blamed the govt in a video.

Congress demands dismissal of Mann government

Punjab Congress working president Raj Kumar Verka on Tuesday demanded the dismissal of the Bhagwant Mann government over the alleged death by suicide of Gulzar Singh in Sangrur, who belonged to the Dalit community, alleging that those who raise questions about the drug issue are subjected to "brutality and punishment".

Speaking to ANI, Verka said Gulzar Singh, a daily wager from Toor Banzara village, had died by suicide after raising questions about the drug menace in Punjab and blamed the state government for the situation.

“Anyone who raises questions about the drug issue faces brutality and punishment. Just yesterday, a man in Sangrur died by suicide and blamed this very government,” Verka said.

He also alleged that a person who tried to raise a question at a Bhagwant Mann rally was subjected to “third-degree” torture. “A person who tried to ask a question at Bhagwant Mann’s rally was subjected to brutal ‘third-degree’ torture, literally having salt rubbed into his wounds,” Verka alleged.

Verka demanded answers from the Punjab government and called upon the Governor to dismiss the state government. “We demand answers from the Punjab government and call upon the Governor to dismiss it,” he said.

He said the Congress was mobilising people across Punjab to meet the Governor and submit a memorandum over the issues. “Whether it is the Sangrur incident or others, we are mobilising the people of Punjab to meet the Governor. Yet barriers have been erected to prevent us from doing so. The entire state wants to voice its grievances, and we demand that these barriers be removed immediately. We need to go to the Governor and submit our memorandum,” Verka said.

BJP alleges pressure led to suicide

Meanwhile, BJP District president Daaman Bajwa alleged that Gulzar Singh was subjected to pressure after he attempted to raise the issue of drug addiction affecting his family during Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema’s visit to his village.

Speaking to ANI, Bajwa said that according to information gathered by the BJP, Gulzar Singh had tried to question Cheema over drug addiction affecting his nephew and children, but was allegedly removed from the programme after being accused of disrupting the event. “From the information we have immediately gathered through our sources, it appears that Finance Minister Harpal Cheema visited Gulzar Singh’s village. Gulzar Singh tried to raise a question because his nephew and children were struggling with drug addiction, an issue that was causing him immense distress and anguish,” Bajwa said.

She alleged that when Gulzar Singh attempted to question the minister, Cheema ignored him and instructed his aides to remove him, following which local panchayat members allegedly manhandled him and forcibly drove him away.

Bajwa further alleged that Gulzar Singh was summoned the following day and asked why he had behaved in that manner and was told to apologise to the minister.

According to Bajwa, Gulzar Singh refused, questioning why he should apologise when he had not committed any crime.

“Ultimately, he was subjected to such intense pressure by the police and by certain individuals he named in his video that, driven to despair, he consumed poison,” Bajwa alleged.

She further claimed that Gulzar Singh consumed poison around noon but alleged that despite several hours passing, he could not find a hospital in Punjab that could provide him treatment.

“This serves as a stark example of the kind of ‘Health Revolution’ taking place in Punjab,” Bajwa said.

She alleged that the incidents reflected the reality in Punjab and accused the state government of attempting to suppress concerns over the drug menace.

“This is the reality of Punjab, and this is the reality they want to bury and hide. They do not want people in other states to know how Punjab has become a hub for drugs,” he said.

Details of the incident

Meanwhile, the body of Gulzar Singh was brought to Umeed Multi-Speciality Hospital after he reportedly consumed poison. He was subsequently shifted to DMC Ludhiana, where he died.

According to the information provided, Gulzar Singh had reportedly raised the issue of drug sales in Sangrur during an event attended by Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema in Dirba.

In a viral video reportedly made after he consumed poison, Gulzar Singh alleged that his son, who was addicted to ‘chitta’, had sold their house to fund his addiction. He also purportedly held Harpal Cheema and the village sarpanch responsible for his death. (ANI)