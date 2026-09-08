Tattoo artist Jema Ferrer, visiting Jaipur, shared videos praising India’s heritage and non-violent independence struggle, while criticising Western portrayals and colonial economic policies.

New York-based tattoo artist Jema Ferrer, currently visiting Jaipur, Rajasthan, has drawn attention online after sharing her reflections on India’s history and culture. In a series of Instagram posts, she spoke warmly about the country’s heritage and expressed regret that she had not appreciated its depth earlier.

Ferrer said her experience in India has changed the way she views the country, and she now hopes to use her art to highlight India’s traditions and history for a global audience.

Criticism Of Western Portrayals

She pointed out what she sees as a double standard in how India is represented abroad. According to Ferrer, foreign films and popular culture often depict India as overcrowded and impoverished, while practices such as yoga, Ayurveda, meditation and textiles have been commercialised into global industries.

She argued that while the West has benefited from these traditions, the communities that developed them have not always received proper recognition or respect.

Ferrer also spoke about India’s economic history under British rule. She highlighted India’s long tradition of producing cotton, muslin and silk, which were highly valued internationally. She said colonial policies damaged these industries, severely affecting Indian weavers and artisans.

Her comments reflect wider debates about the economic consequences of colonial rule and the decline of traditional industries during that period.

Praise For Non-Violent Independence Movement

Ferrer praised India’s freedom struggle, noting its reliance on non-violence. Referring to Mahatma Gandhi, she said India demonstrated that a powerful empire could be challenged without widespread armed conflict.

She described the independence movement as an example of moral strength and resilience, adding that it continues to inspire globally.