Guwahati man accused of murdering his wife and keeping her severed head in the fridge has now issued fresh threats of ‘killing the sugar daddy’. He showed no remorse or regret. Keep scrolling to know more.

Ramanuj Goswami, a Guwahati man accused of brutally murdering his wife and keeping her severed head in fridge has issued fresh threat on Tuesday. The acuused sid that after he serves his jail time he will kill the sugar daddy too. The case came to light when neighbours complaine dof foul odour coming from the couple's house.

Goswami Issues Fresh Threat On Tuesday

Goswami was being taken to a court in Guwahati, a day after he was remanded to seven days of police custody in connection with the killing of his wife, 25-year-old Riya Talukdar. While talking to the reporters in Assamese, he said that he had killed his wife and he would make sure to kill the person whom he referred to as 'sugar daddy' after he had served his time. When the reporters asked him to reveal the identity of the individual, he got furious and behaved inappropriately with the media. He later told reporters, "I have no regrets, no apologies."

Who is ‘Sugar Daddy?’

Goswami was presented before a court on Tuesday. A day later, he was sent to seven days of police custody. He had surrendered to the police late on Sunday night. However, before that, he was away from the residence for nearly two days. Reports say that the police are questioning him to understand the motive behind this heinous crime and also to walk through the sequence of events that unfolded.

Investigators suspect Goswami attacked Talukdar with a sharp weapon following an altercation. The identity of the person referred to as 'sugar daddy' now becomes a vital piece of information in the lookout.

How Did The Case Came To Light?

Residents also told the police that they had not seen the newly married couple for two days. Their mobile phones were also switched off. Police broke open the door of the apartment and found the woman’s body inside. Investigators said some of her fingers had been chopped off, while the body had started decomposing. Her head was also missing.

The woman was identified as 25-year-old Riya Talukdar. She had married Ramanuj Goswami only a few months ago. During a search of the apartment, police found Riya’s severed head inside the refrigerator. It had been wrapped in a polythene bag. Goswami was not at the apartment when police arrived. Neighbours told investigators that they had last seen him on Friday. Police then began searching for him.

Riya’s body and her severed head were sent for an autopsy. Goswami surrendered before the police on Sunday night. A court later sent him to seven days of police custody.