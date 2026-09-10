Pune City Police rescued a 28-year-old man who was allegedly abducted and assaulted by four men in an SUV. Two accused have been arrested. The incident was reportedly triggered after the victim spoke to a woman who is a friend of one of the accused.

Swift Police Action Leads to Rescue

Pune City Police rescued a 28-year-old man who was allegedly abducted by a group of persons in an SUV in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

According to DCP Zone 1 Krushikesh Rawale, police received a call on the emergency number 112 at around 12:30 am reporting that Prasad Suryavanshi had allegedly been abducted in a black SUV from the jurisdiction of the Perugate police post. Acting on the information, police teams immediately launched a search operation and tracked the vehicle. The teams chased the SUV and rescued Suryavanshi from the alleged abductors, police said.

Two Apprehended, Motive Revealed

Two accused, identified as Sagar Ramesh Borade, 32, a hotelier from Walchandnagar, and Kishor Balasaheb Sawant, 32, a resident of Dasur in Solapur district’s Malshiras taluka, were apprehended at around 1:23 am, according to police.

Police said the incident was allegedly triggered after Suryavanshi spoke to a woman who is a friend of accused Borade. The accused allegedly assaulted Suryavanshi and, with the help of two other accomplices, forcibly took him towards Sinhagad Road in his own vehicle. During the incident, Suryavanshi was allegedly physically assaulted by the accused. Following his rescue, he was provided medical treatment, police said.

Investigation Underway

Police further said that both Suryavanshi and the woman with whom he was allegedly speaking are aspirants preparing for competitive examinations.

A case has been registered against four persons in connection with the alleged abduction and assault. While two accused have been apprehended, police teams are making efforts to trace and arrest the remaining two accused. Further investigation into the incident is underway, police said.