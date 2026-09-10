The Centre has approved an independent cadre with 3,214 engineering posts across 36 categories, ending a long-pending demand and strengthening Delhi PWD’s administrative setup.

Centre has granted its approval to the plan of the government of Delhi to establish a separate and independent engineering cadre of the Public Works Department (PWD).

This development has been taken as a significant administrative measure by the government of Delhi in relation to the public infrastructure in view of the fact that 3,214 sanctioned engineering posts are going to be segregated from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) cadre.

Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving this plan, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the proposal for the establishment of an independent Delhi PWD engineering cadre had been pending for the past almost three decades.

3,214 Posts In Delhi PWD Engineering Cadre To Be Segregated From CPWD Cadre

According to the approved proposal, 3,214 engineering jobs in 36 different types in Delhi PWD will be detached from the CPWD cadre. These jobs will fall within the purview of a separate Delhi PWD Engineering Cadre.

The decision is expected to confer more administrative control on the part of Delhi PWD over its engineering personnel. The decision might also make it easier to fill up the vacant posts and match the duties of engineering officers to the administration of Delhi Government.

Rekha Gupta Emphasises 30 Years Old Demand

Rekha Gupta pointed out that there had been demand for creating a separate engineering cadre in Delhi for more than 30 years. She further added that the decision on the matter had been taken by the Delhi government and in just about a year-and-a-half, the proposal got the Centre’s final sanction.

The Chief Minister further explained that the decision would expedite recruitment to the vacant posts of engineers. She also stressed on the decision as a measure to improve the monitoring of road and bridge constructions along with construction of government buildings.

Engineering Cadre For Delhi Infrastructure Projects

The decision comes at a time when Delhi government is planning several infrastructural and public facilities projects. The government is going to build a new Secretariat and Mini-Secretariats in all the 11 districts of the national capital.

Infrastructure projects related to marketplaces, stadiums and other public facilities are likely to require continuous assistance of engineers.

Concentrate On Accountability And Project Monitoring

As per the government, the move is not only about the restructuring of the administrative set-up of the engineering cadre. Rather, the purpose is to improve accountability and transparency in the public construction projects in Delhi.

Under the new cadre, the responsibilities and monitoring of the engineering officials would be more connected to the administration system of the Delhi government.

Delhi PWD To Have More Administrative Powers

Now that the Centre has given its consent to the proposal, there is enough ground to form an independent engineering cadre for the Delhi PWD.

The government hopes that this new process would make the department less dependent on other departments while handling the matters related to the engineers.