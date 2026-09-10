Two women were reportedly fined Rs 71,000 each after allegedly misbehaving with Metro staff at Kolkata’s Netaji Bhawan Metro Station, with the RPF intervening and taking action following the incident.

Two women were reportedly fined ₹71,000 each following an alleged incident of misbehaviour with Metro staff at Netaji Bhawan Metro Station in Kolkata.

According to a post shared by the Instagram account unscripted.india_, the incident involved two women who allegedly misbehaved with Metro personnel at the station. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) reportedly intervened after the incident.

The post claims that the RPF counselled both women and subsequently imposed a fine of ₹71,000 each. However, details such as the exact date of the incident, the nature of the alleged misconduct and the specific rule under which the fine was imposed have not been independently verified from an official RPF or Kolkata Metro statement.

The incident has since attracted attention on social media, with the video reportedly showing the altercation at the Metro station. The post also highlights the importance of maintaining appropriate conduct with Metro employees and following public transport rules.

It is important to note that the ₹71,000 fine and other details mentioned above are based on the social-media post shown in the provided screenshot. I could not find a reliable official source independently confirming these specific claims.