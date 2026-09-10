Delhi Police held a top-level briefing to review security for the BRICS Summit. The Commissioner urged personnel to maintain professionalism and discipline, stressing the event's national significance. A dedicated CCTV control room has also been set up.

A high-level briefing was held at the Delhi Police Headquarters to review security preparedness and operational arrangements in view of the upcoming BRICS Summit in the national capital. The Delhi Police Commissioner chaired the briefing, during which Special Commissioners of Police and venue-in-charge officers presented the salient features and key operational points of security plans for their respective areas.

Commissioner Emphasises Professionalism and National Pride

According to sources, the Delhi Police Commissioner emphasised that the BRICS Summit is being watched closely at the international level and that the conduct and performance of Delhi Police personnel will be under scrutiny. The Commissioner directed all officers and personnel to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, politeness and courtesy throughout the event, sources said.

He stressed the need for every officer to take complete ownership of the event and ensure that all responsibilities are executed effectively, leaving no scope for errors or lapses.

The Commissioner also reminded officers that the event represents the Delhi Police and carries national significance and pride, urging them to ensure that their conduct and performance uphold the reputation and credibility of the department, sources said.

He further said that the Delhi Police had previously conducted several major events in a professional manner and expressed confidence that the force would maintain the same standards during the BRICS Summit. The Police leadership further emphasised that there should be no opportunity for anyone to point fingers at or criticise the performance of the Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police leadership acknowledged the good work carried out so far and expressed confidence that officers and personnel would continue to perform with the same professionalism, discipline and commitment during the summit.

Enhanced Surveillance Measures

Meanwhile, a dedicated CCTV control room has been set up at Tughlak Road Police Station as part of the security arrangements for the summit. The control room has access to around 500 cameras installed along the routes that will be taken by VVIPs during the event.

A mechanism has been developed through which any suspected movement or activity detected through these cameras can be immediately acted upon. Personnel monitoring the system can alert the central control room or directly contact field personnel for swift action.

About the 18th BRICS Summit

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, 2026 with the theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.