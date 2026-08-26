Two women constables in Pune were all set to get married, but they called off the wedding just days before the ceremony. While there's no official word, sources say family pressure might be the reason. Reports also suggest one of the women was undergoing gender transition treatment.

Pune: A wedding between two women constables from the Pimpri-Chinchwad police force has been called off at the very last minute. Reports say the couple was planning to get married in Alandi on August 30, complete with Vedic rituals. They had even applied for leave and started distributing invitation cards. However, just days before the big day, the wedding was cancelled. The police department has not given any official reason for this sudden change of plans.

How It All Began

The two women first met during police recruitment. They were appointed as constables about three years ago and completed their training together. After their training, they were both posted at the police headquarters. Reports suggest their bond grew much stronger when they were later assigned to the same police station. Following this, they decided to get married and live together.

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Wedding Planned, But...

However, it seems there was trouble in paradise. Reports suggest that the family of one of the constables was dead against this relationship. The family members allegedly even approached senior police officers, asking them to intervene and stop the wedding. According to a report by India Today, the police department viewed it as a personal matter but offered counselling support. It has not been officially confirmed if this family opposition is the reason the wedding was called off.

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Gender Transition Treatment

Adding another layer to the story, one of the women had reportedly started medical procedures for gender transition. She was seeking treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. It is not clear if this has any connection to the wedding being cancelled.

This isn't the first time the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have dealt with gender identity issues. Earlier, another woman officer had applied to have her gender changed in official records after undergoing gender reassignment surgery. It's important to remember that while consensual same-sex relationships are not a crime in India, same-sex marriage still doesn't have legal recognition.