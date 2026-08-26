NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said measures were taken to prevent waterlogging in Delhi despite heavy rain. He noted desilting works and infrastructure upgrades improved areas like Minto Bridge, while the LG reviewed the situation.

NDMC's Measures Against Waterlogging

NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Wednesday said that the civic body took several measures to prevent waterlogging in key areas of the national capital despite higher-than-expected rainfall.

Speaking to ANI, Chahal said, "This time, the precipitation was slightly higher than expected. Our Chairman has personally appealed to the public, apologising for any inconvenience caused."

He said NDMC has been working on long-term planning, including desilting works and improvements in old infrastructure. "We have carried out proper desilting, addressed infrastructure that dates back to the British era, and have already made significant improvements," he said.

Chahal added that NDMC staff coordinated with market associations and other stakeholders to ensure timely drainage clearance, resulting in effective removal of accumulated water. "Areas including Golf Links, Rabindra Nagar and Khan Market were kept free from waterlogging, while the situation at places such as Minto Bridge, which was earlier known for waterlogging issues, has also improved significantly," Chahal said.

Delhi LG Reviews Situation

Earlier, Delhi LG TS Sandhu reviewed the waterlogging situation that had arisen out of heavy and record downpour within a short span of time across various locations in the capital.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, was attended by the heads, senior officers, and engineering heads of all departments/agencies concerned, including the CEO, Delhi Jal Board, Principal Secretary (PWD), Chairman, NDMC, Special CP (Traffic), Divisional Commissioner, Additional Commissioners (MCD), and E-in-Cs and Chief Engineers of these departments/agencies, said a release.

At the outset, it was informed that the situation, though not fully satisfactory, was far better than the preceding three monsoons. Several proactive steps had been taken, but the near-total collapse of drainage and other related infrastructure, owing to inaction over the previous decade or so, had created legacy issues that were taking time to be fully addressed.

Directing that the situation be treated as a disaster requiring a war-footing response, the LG asked all departmental and agency heads to remain actively present on the ground round the clock, underlining that a "whole of government" approach was non-negotiable, with every department and agency working in complete synergy rather than in silos.

He made it clear that his office would closely monitor the situation going forward, and cautioned that senior officers and all ranks of engineers must match, and not lag, the level of presence and accountability already being shown by MLAs and Ministers on the ground.

The LG directed that all heads be physically present on the streets during flooding situations to personally oversee remedial measures on the spot, rather than monitoring the situation from their offices, the release further said.

(ANI)