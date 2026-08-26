Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi expressed condolences over Nepal floods and urged the Centre to find missing Indian citizens. PM Modi spoke with Nepal's PM, assuring all possible assistance. Over 100 Indian pilgrims are reportedly missing.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday expressed condolences over the devastating flash floods in Nepal and urged the government to make every possible efforts to rescue missing Indian citizens.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said he was "deeply concerned" over the floods that killed 22 people. "Deeply concerned by the devastating flash floods in Nepal, where hundreds of people, including Indian pilgrims have gone missing. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their lives," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

He urged the Centre to coordinate closely with Nepalese authorities to locate missing Indian citizens and ensure their safe return. "I urge the Government of India to make every possible effort, in close coordination with the Nepalese authorities, to locate the missing Indian citizens and ensure their safe return," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi seeks humanitarian assistance

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also called for an immediate search operation and humanitarian assistance for those affected in Nepal. "The news of the devastation caused by the devastating floods in Nepal is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.

"There are tragic reports of hundreds of passengers, including more than a hundred Indians, going missing. I pray to God for the safe return of all of them. My appeal to the Government of India is that an immediate search operation should be launched to find the missing people," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also urged the Centre to provide "every possible humanitarian assistance" to the people of Nepal.

PM Modi speaks to Nepal PM, offers aid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives caused by the floods. "The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," PM Modi said on X.

The Indian Embassy in Nepal said it was coordinating with Nepalese authorities for the rescue and relief of affected Indian nationals and issued emergency contact numbers.

Over 100 Indians reported missing

Meanwhile, Nepal Tourism Board said 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, had been reported missing from the affected areas based on preliminary information. The list included around 105 Indians. (ANI)