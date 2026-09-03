Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav and his wife prayed at the Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat ahead of Janmashtami. He extended festival greetings and highlighted his government's efforts to boost religious tourism, inspired by PM Modi's vision.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday offered prayers at the Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat along with his wife ahead of Shree Krishna Janmashtami and prayed for the continued blessings of Lord Dwarkadhish on the people of the state.

CM Yadav Extends Janmashtami Greetings

CM Yadav also extended greetings to the people of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and the country for Janmashtami, emphasising it was his good fortune to have darshan at the prominent pilgrimage site ahead of the festival.

He described Dwarka as one of the prominent destinations among the Char Dham.

“This is one of the prominent destinations among the Char Dham. The Dwarkadhish temple is also associated with one of the four major Peeth (Religious centers) established by Adi Shankaracharya. It is a matter of pride for us, and it is an even greater joy to have darshan today when Janmashtami is tomorrow. It is our good fortune. I wish the people of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and the country, and pray that the blessings of Lord Krishna remain upon everyone,” CM Mohan Yadav told reporters.

Focus on Religious Tourism Development

He further emphasised that following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s encouragement towards religious tourism, Madhya Pradesh has also been working continuously to develop pilgrimage sites and provide better facilities to devotees.

“More than 10 crore pilgrims are visiting Ujjain annually. After the Mahakal Lok project and the development model implemented in Varanasi, our state government is also continuously working in this direction. The government is focusing on ensuring proper arrangements at religious places, including convenient movement for pilgrims, accommodation facilities and construction of other essential infrastructure,” CM Yadav said.

The Chief Minister further expressed hope that the glorious heritage of religious pilgrimage and Sanatan culture would continue to regain its prominence, with state governments contributing through initiatives at their respective levels.